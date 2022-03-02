New funding for School Games to reach disadvantaged young people

Investment will help deliver United By Birmingham 2022's mission to improve health and wellbeing of young people.

A funding boost of £2 million will help the School Games help more young people to get active than ever before.

As part of our work to support the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, we’re investing £2m of National Lottery funds into helping the 450 School Games Organisers reach 19,000 schools across the country.

The School Games will be delivering the United by Birmingham 2022’s mission to improve the health and wellbeing of young people, using inspiration from this summer’s Commonwealth Games.

Each organiser will use local data and insight to identify the inequalities faced by young people in different areas and ensure those who need it most, get help to be active.

Our own Active Lives Survey data shows there were 94,000 fewer active children and young people in the last academic year than in the year prior to the pandemic.

It also shows the young people from less affluent families were the least active, so our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth is pleased to see the investment being made.

“Our research shows that giving children positive and fun experiences of sport and activity at a young age builds lifelong healthy habits,” he said.

“And the joy and excitement around the Commonwealth Games is sure to inspire children all over the country.

“The next step is to take that inspiration and turn it into participation.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the School Games to ensure that all children have the opportunity to get active, helping our future generation to be happier and healthier.”

The investment was yesterday launched by a nationally available ‘active assembly’ at St Margaret’s Primary School in Anfield, with past and future Commonwealth Games athletes in attendance.

Click here for the full press release