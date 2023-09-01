Homeless Link
New funding from Commonweal
Commonweal has opened a Call for New Ideas, focusing on the criminal justice system.
Commonweal Housing is offering funding to frontline organisations across the UK to test new and innovative housing-based solutions to address injustices within the criminal justice system.
Through the Call for New Ideas partnership programme, they are inviting not-for-profit organisations to apply for funding between £5,000-10,000 to conduct a short-term feasibility study to evaluate a housing and support model tackling issues facing vulnerable individuals who have come into contact with the criminal justice system.
The feasibility study will determine if there is scope for the proposed model to operate as a property-based pilot project, which Commonweal would look to support by providing bespoke property for successful applicants to run their pilot over several years. They would support partners throughout the project development stage until the end of its life cycle, including sharing learnings through media and policy work, and project replication.
As part of this years’ Call for New Ideas, they are only seeking submissions centred around the criminal justice system to help them focus their attention and resources. However, they welcome ideas that intersect across criminal justice and our other priority focus areas: migration, asylum and human trafficking and/or injustices facing young people. In 2024, they will reopen the CFNI twice to focus on migration, asylum and human trafficking and injustices facing young people separately.
They are particularly interested in project ideas from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME)-led and BAME-focused organisations.
Closing date for applications is September 29.
For more details and the application form: Click here
