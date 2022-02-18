Online Centres Network
New funding opportunity for Online Centres in Wales - Digital Kit Box 2022
Through funding from Wales Cooperative Centre, Good Things Foundation is delighted to be launching the Digital Kit Box 2022 project. The initiative will support 20 community based organisations in Wales by providing them with a package of equipment to enhance or refresh the digital skills provision they offer. The project aims to support 160 people to improve their digital skills over a 2 month period, running from Monday 4th April to Friday 27th May 2022.
Applications are now open to apply to be part of the Digital Kit Box 2022 project. Applications are open to organisations in Wales who are existing members of the Online Centres Network and close on the Friday 25th February at 12pm.
Successful applicants will be provided with a Digital Kit Box, consisting of at least one laptop and one tablet. They will then engage local people to complete courses on Learn My Way or Learn My Way Cymru. By building an environment of trust, each grantee will support eight people to register on one of the websites and complete at least one course in its entirety. As well as this, successful applicants can provide data to the people they support for six months via the National Databank.
Each grantee will receive project specific training, guidance and support for using the National Databank and a package of webinars provided by Wales Cooperative Centre.
Before applying, please read the grant description and application guidance here.
Apply to the Digital Kit Box 2022 project
