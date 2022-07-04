New funding opportunity: The Digital Inclusion Capability Grant

We’re delighted to share that applications are now open for The Digital Inclusion Capability Grant. This is part of our new flagship digital inclusion opportunity that will offer support, training and resources to organisations across the UK. There are two central elements to this new opportunity:

Training & Support – As part of the programme community partners will be able to access training and support to help them to develop their capabilities to deliver digital inclusion and secure funding for their organisation. Capability Building – Up to 220 existing community partners over two rounds will receive grant funding from Good Things Foundation to build their sustainability and capability for digital inclusion, whilst also accessing training and support.

For those interested in applying for the Digital Inclusion Capability Grant, there are two grant sizes: a smaller £2,000 allocation and a larger £5,000 allocation. We’re looking for realistic but ambitious proposals that contribute to the sustainability of an organisation and expand their capability to deliver digital inclusion. Projects need to be delivered between Thursday 1st September 2022 and Tuesday 28th February 2023.

Applications will close on Friday 29th July at 12pm – we look forward to reading your proposals.

Apply for The Digital Inclusion Capability Grant.