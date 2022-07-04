Online Centres Network
|Printable version
New funding opportunity: The Digital Inclusion Capability Grant
We’re delighted to share that applications are now open for The Digital Inclusion Capability Grant. This is part of our new flagship digital inclusion opportunity that will offer support, training and resources to organisations across the UK. There are two central elements to this new opportunity:
- Training & Support – As part of the programme community partners will be able to access training and support to help them to develop their capabilities to deliver digital inclusion and secure funding for their organisation.
- Capability Building – Up to 220 existing community partners over two rounds will receive grant funding from Good Things Foundation to build their sustainability and capability for digital inclusion, whilst also accessing training and support.
For those interested in applying for the Digital Inclusion Capability Grant, there are two grant sizes: a smaller £2,000 allocation and a larger £5,000 allocation. We’re looking for realistic but ambitious proposals that contribute to the sustainability of an organisation and expand their capability to deliver digital inclusion. Projects need to be delivered between Thursday 1st September 2022 and Tuesday 28th February 2023.
Applications will close on Friday 29th July at 12pm – we look forward to reading your proposals.
Apply for The Digital Inclusion Capability Grant.
Original article link: https://www.onlinecentresnetwork.org/news-and-activity/news/new-funding-opportunity-digital-inclusion-capability-grant
Latest News from
Online Centres Network
Good Things Foundation launches a new strategy27/05/2022 10:20:00
We're delighted to share with you our ambitious new strategy: Let’s Fix The Digital Divide - for Good.
Online quiz to help people cut costs05/05/2022 09:20:00
As the cost of living crisis grows, many people are worried about rising bills and other costs. We want to support our Online Centres through this difficult time and help you assist your community members in the best way possible.
Join the UK National Databank12/04/2022 13:20:00
Good Things Foundation is working with Virgin Media O2, Vodafone and Three to make sure no one is left without an internet connection.
New funding opportunity for Online Centres in Wales - Digital Kit Box 202218/02/2022 10:15:00
Through funding from Wales Cooperative Centre, Good Things Foundation is delighted to be launching the Digital Kit Box 2022 project.
New funding opportunity for Online Centres in Wales - Digital Kit Box 202215/02/2022 09:25:00
Through funding from Wales Cooperative Centre, Good Things Foundation is delighted to be launching the Digital Kit Box 2022 project.
Power Up 2.0 fund - everything you need to know18/10/2021 09:25:00
Building on the success of the first Power Up initiative, Good Things Foundation is delighted to be continuing its partnership with J.P. Morgan.
Connect Up - creating a community of practice for organisations that support older people22/09/2021 10:20:00
It won’t be news to our network members that older people are often the worst hit by digital exclusion, but here are some stats to put the issue into context
Free event for organisations across Wales - how we can help you support local people to improve their digital skills?27/04/2021 11:05:00
Over the past year the need for people to have the skills, devices and connectivity to be online has become increasingly important.