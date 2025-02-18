New funding to help create the next generation of aviators and boost the economy

Latest round of Reach for the Sky programme awarded £810,000 to 16 organisations across the UK.

£810,000 of new government funding to help young people start a career in aviation by breaking down barriers to opportunity

with the air transport and aerospace sector contributing £20 billion to the UK economy, investment in the next generation of professionals will secure long-term economic growth and deliver on the government’s Plan for Change

Reach for the Sky scheme has now provided £2.3 million to 37 organisations, reaching 100,000 people across the country, from Cornwall to Carlisle

The Aviation Minister yesterday (17 February 2025) launched the latest round of funding to encourage more young people into a career in aviation, helping to secure long term economic growth and ensuring the sector has the workforce needed for the future.

Now in its third round, the government’s Reach for the Sky programme will see £810,000 awarded to 16 organisations across the UK, from Cornwall to Newcastle.

The successful scheme, which totals £2.3 million, has now delivered funding to 37 outreach organisations and reached 100,000 people across the country.

Supporting young people to pursue careers such as pilots, navigators and controllers also aligns with the government’s ambition to go further and faster to kickstart growth. As part of the drive to build up aviation capacity at Heathrow and across the sector – from increased travel options to more UK homegrown aviation jobs – expansion in the sector plays a crucial part in unlocking economic prosperity.

Reach for the Sky aims to break down barriers to opportunity and form the next generation of aviators, particularly by supporting young people from disadvantaged backgrounds who may not have considered a career in the sector before.

Funding will help organisations deliver events, interactive workshops, taster days, mentorship schemes and educational initiatives with schools, universities and career professionals.

Aviation Minister, Mike Kane, yesterday said:

As part of our Plan for Change, we are breaking down barriers to opportunity so that every young person has the chance to pursue their dreams. Programmes like Reach for the Sky turn ambition into reality, helping to inspire young people and introducing them to the benefits of a career in the skies. I look forward to seeing the achievements of the next generation of aviators.

With Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showing that young people from disadvantaged households are more likely to feel they do not have as much of a chance in life, programmes like Reach for the Sky help break down barriers to opportunity and expand horizons for underserved, hard-to-reach groups.

This year’s recipients of the DfT-funded scheme include SaxonAir, The King’s Trust and Employers and Educators, amongst others.

SaxonAir, who have been successful in previous rounds, offer a range of scholarships, volunteering programmes and events for people of all backgrounds.

One of their main initiatives is the INSPIRE programme, delivered in partnership with Business In The Community (BITC) at West Earlham Infant School. It aims to make the aviation industry inclusive for individuals of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

The initiative is already making a tangible difference, with teachers at West Earlham Infant School in Norwich reporting a surge in enthusiasm for aviation among pupils following a recent visit.

Hannah Colledge, HR and Wellbeing Coordinator at SaxonAir, yesterday said:

Our INSPIRE Outreach Programme is designed to spark a passion for aviation from as young as 5 years old offering tailored activities that align with different age groups and connect appropriately to the curriculum. With support from the Reach for the Sky funding, we can extend our reach, ensuring that young people from all backgrounds have the chance to experience aviation firsthand. By breaking down barriers and bringing aviation opportunities to underrepresented communities, we are reinforcing our commitment to a more diverse and inclusive aviation sector.

Graham, the father of a student at Aylsham High School, Norwich, yesterday said:

[My son] really enjoyed the INSPIRE event and loved the opportunity to see what goes on behind the scenes in the aviation industry. His ambition is to be a pilot, but this event opened his eyes into other possibilities of work with and around aircraft. Thank you for providing him with this rare opportunity.

Education and Employers Charity helps young people discover their future by bringing inspiration from the world of work into school. Reach for the Sky funding helps them connect aviation professionals with young people to deliver careers events and provide training across the UK.

Speaking about one of these events, a pupil at Ealing Fields High School, Josh from London yesterday said:

I’ve wanted to be a pilot for a long time and the opportunity to listen to a pilot tell his story and career path was really impactful. At the end I was lucky enough to speak to him 1:1 and this really helped me with my questions. Since meeting with him I’ve made the most of opportunities and even visited a flight simulator. The talk was so impactful.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is responsible for delivering the Reach for the Sky programme on behalf of DfT.

Sophie Jones, Head of Organisational Capability and STEM Sponsor at the CAA, yesterday said:

The aerospace sector provides many jobs and opportunities for development, and with the innovation and growth currently taking place, it is all the more vital for young people to join the industry. The Reach for the Sky Challenge fund provides support for outreach programmes that inspire the next generation, from all backgrounds, to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace, ensuring that the UK continues to be at the forefront of innovation and development. As the UK’s aviation regulator, we are proud to inspire the next generation’s journey into this fantastic industry through our STEM programme, funded by the Department for Transport.

