New funding to help spur more global success for UK’s independent film, TV and video games

UK Global Screen Fund to continue following successful pilot which supported more than 65 productions

£21 million funding over three years will help booming screen industries build on existing international success

Films including Living, The Miracle Club and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande have already benefited

Independent film, TV and video games industries will benefit from a multi-million funding boost to develop new talent, create jobs and target new audiences around the world.

The UK’s screen industries boast world-class talent and have been one of the great success stories of the economy in recent years. They employ more than 200,000 people and entertain millions around the world.

The independent sector has launched the careers of Daniel Craig, Florence Pugh and John Boyega and produced commercial and critical hits such as Belfast and Saint Maud. Globally successful video games include OlliOlli World and Lost Words: Beyond The Page. The creative industries as a whole exported £41.4 billion in services in 2020.

Yesterday the Government confirmed ts UK Global Screen Fund will be extended for three years with additional funding of £21 million, which will support the industry to continue growing the economy and providing high wage, high skilled jobs for people in the UK. This follows a successful £7 million trial, which supported more than 65 independent productions including Living, The Miracle Club, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Enys Men (which will soon premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival).

The funding will be used to increase exports of UK film, TV and video games to new territories. It will fund the distribution and marketing of content abroad, help productions promote their work at events such as film festivals, and support companies to hire and work with new staff with specialist skills to increase global audiences. It will also help UK producers collaborate on content with international partners.

Creative Industries Minister Julia Lopez said:

There is huge global demand for the UK’s world-class screen content and this new funding will help even more films, TV programmes and video games achieve international success. By supporting producers to export their fantastic content we will create jobs and revenue at home and help project the UK’s culture, values and creativity abroad.

Ben Roberts, BFI CEO, said:

In its pilot year the UK Global Screen Fund has already made over 65 awards to support UK companies to build international partnerships and generate new export opportunities. As international collaboration is fundamental to making new films and dramas that audiences around the world want to see, the continued support of the Government in backing our creativity will help to boost our participation and success in a growing competitive industry. We are proud of the incredible craft and talent within our screen industries, and look forward to how we can help grow opportunities for the UK globally over the next three years of this essential fund.

Edgar Wright, director and producer of independent films including Last Night in Soho, Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver, said:

Independent film and television is essential to the vitality of our wonderful industry. It allows endless creativity, bold storytelling and the chance to take risks in producing truly original content for which the UK is renowned. It is wonderful to see this further support for independent producers providing opportunities to help our films and TV shows achieve international success so that audiences around the world can enjoy the extraordinary talent and unique tales we have to share.

Emily Morgan, producer at Quiddity Films said:

I joined The Settlers as a minority co-producer alongside an extensive range of international partners and an amazing line-up of funding awards from each of the countries involved. I truly feel that it would have been impossible to raise enough finance out of the UK to take part in the project without the support of the UK Global Screen Fund.

Last year government support helped generate a record £5.6 billion spend in the UK’s film and high-end TV industries, with British productions including No Time To Die and The Father becoming international hits.

Successful government programmes, such as the Film & TV Production Restart Scheme and specialist tax relief for the screen sectors, made sure the UK’s screen sectors have continued to thrive through the pandemic.

The UK Global Screen Fund, which will run until 2024/25, is split into three strands:

International Distribution

Support for the sale and distribution of UK feature films in selected countries around the world. Funding will help UK businesses carry out promotional activity in target countries and at major film festivals. In the pilot year, this strand supported films including Living, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Enys Men.

International Business Development

Support for film, TV and video games companies to develop business strategies to boost their international growth. In the pilot year, grants supported specialist export-focused staff and the development of content tailored towards an international audience.

International Co-production

Support for UK producers to become partners in international co-productions. This helps the teams get new skills and experience as well as share revenues on film and TV projects. In the pilot year, The Miracle Club and My Happy Ending were supported by this strand.

The International Co-production strand will reopen to applications on May 17, followed by the International Distribution and International Business Development strands which will relaunch in the coming months.

Companies will be able to apply for the international co-production strand from May 17.

