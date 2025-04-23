Home Office
|Printable version
New funding to support Windrush compensation scheme applications
A successful grassroots fund has been extended after reaching 50,000 people in first year. Applications are now open for grants between £5,000 and £10,000.
Windrush scandal victims yet to claim compensation are being encouraged to come forward as part of a grassroots scheme extended by the Home Office today.
The government is making a further £150,000 available to the Community Engagement Fund (CEF), which was set up to raise awareness of the Windrush compensation and documentation scheme.
The successful first round of funding helped grassroots organisations reach more than 50,000 people who may be entitled to claim, while revealing barriers preventing victims from coming forward.
Local groups can now apply for grants of £5,000 to £10,000 to deliver projects that address these barriers, particularly the widespread misconception that Windrush schemes only apply to Caribbean communities.
Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra, said:
Windrush victims have waited too long for recognition and redress - with many still not feeling able to come forward to access the compensation they are entitled to.
We need to see this change. By funding trusted grassroots organisations to provide advocacy and support, we want to better reach those who have been wronged but remain unaware of the support available.
This government is determined to deliver on its manifesto commitment that every victim of this scandal receives the justice they deserve.
Insights from the first CEF funding round revealed that while compensation scheme awareness is higher among Caribbean communities, people from other backgrounds have not applied due to confusion about their eligibility or misconceptions about the schemes.
The additional support will be of immense importance to victims. For many, the Home Office Windrush scandal resulted in loss of employment, denial of healthcare, threats of deportation, and in some cases, actual deportation from a country they had every right to call home.
CEF applicants with strong community links will be prioritised. Projects must be completed within the 2025/26 financial year and should focus on:
-
raising awareness among non-Caribbean communities and correcting misinformation
-
gathering insights on why eligible individuals aren’t applying
-
helping potential claimants connect with support services
The CEF complements the recently launched £1.5 million Advocacy Support Fund, which helps organisations provide practical and emotional assistance to victims making compensation claims.
The funds deliver on the government’s manifesto commitment to provide additional support and work more closely with affected communities, forming part of the wider Plan for Change to deliver justice for Windrush victims.
The deadline for CEF applications is 4pm on 28 May 2025. Full details are available at the ‘Find a Grant’ portal on GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-funding-to-support-windrush-compensation-scheme-applications
Latest News from
Home Office
Police accountability reforms to enter Parliament23/04/2025 16:10:00
Police officers will be given greater confidence to carry out their roles, with reforms to the systems that hold them to account set to enter Parliament.
Police vetting reforms to boost officer standards23/04/2025 13:05:00
Police chiefs will automatically sack officers who fail background checks, allowing them to root out those who are unfit to serve and clean up their forces.
Independent review turns to tackling Britain’s biggest crime22/04/2025 15:20:00
Jonathan Fisher KC has begun work on part 2 of his Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences.
Designing content for people with limited English22/04/2025 11:05:00
Blog posted by: Sarah Lombardi, Principal Content Designer and Steven Shukor, Principal Content Designer, 17 September 2024 – Categories: Content, User centred design.
£1.5 million fund to support Windrush compensation applicants11/04/2025 14:10:00
A dedicated community support will deliver justice for victims of the Windrush scandal, ensure they have their voices heard and receive deserved compensation.
More detail announced on the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee11/04/2025 12:05:00
3,000 additional neighbourhood police officers and police community support officers will be in post within the next 12 months, the government has confirmed.
Security support for local election candidates during campaign11/04/2025 11:10:00
The Security Minister encourages candidates to use support available, including dedicated police officers, during the local election campaign to keep them safe.
Tackling child sexual abuse and exploitation: update10/04/2025 15:20:00
Minister Phillips recently (08 April 2025) delivered a speech on the government's plan to tackle child sexual abuse and exploitation.