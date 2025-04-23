New funding to support Windrush compensation scheme applications

A successful grassroots fund has been extended after reaching 50,000 people in first year. Applications are now open for grants between £5,000 and £10,000.

Windrush scandal victims yet to claim compensation are being encouraged to come forward as part of a grassroots scheme extended by the Home Office today.

The government is making a further £150,000 available to the Community Engagement Fund (CEF), which was set up to raise awareness of the Windrush compensation and documentation scheme.

The successful first round of funding helped grassroots organisations reach more than 50,000 people who may be entitled to claim, while revealing barriers preventing victims from coming forward.

Local groups can now apply for grants of £5,000 to £10,000 to deliver projects that address these barriers, particularly the widespread misconception that Windrush schemes only apply to Caribbean communities.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra, said:

Windrush victims have waited too long for recognition and redress - with many still not feeling able to come forward to access the compensation they are entitled to. We need to see this change. By funding trusted grassroots organisations to provide advocacy and support, we want to better reach those who have been wronged but remain unaware of the support available. This government is determined to deliver on its manifesto commitment that every victim of this scandal receives the justice they deserve.

Insights from the first CEF funding round revealed that while compensation scheme awareness is higher among Caribbean communities, people from other backgrounds have not applied due to confusion about their eligibility or misconceptions about the schemes.

The additional support will be of immense importance to victims. For many, the Home Office Windrush scandal resulted in loss of employment, denial of healthcare, threats of deportation, and in some cases, actual deportation from a country they had every right to call home.

CEF applicants with strong community links will be prioritised. Projects must be completed within the 2025/26 financial year and should focus on:

raising awareness among non-Caribbean communities and correcting misinformation

gathering insights on why eligible individuals aren’t applying

helping potential claimants connect with support services

The CEF complements the recently launched £1.5 million Advocacy Support Fund, which helps organisations provide practical and emotional assistance to victims making compensation claims.

The funds deliver on the government’s manifesto commitment to provide additional support and work more closely with affected communities, forming part of the wider Plan for Change to deliver justice for Windrush victims.

The deadline for CEF applications is 4pm on 28 May 2025. Full details are available at the ‘Find a Grant’ portal on GOV.UK.