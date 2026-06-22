Arts Council England
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New fundraising toolkit for arts, culture and heritage organisation
In response to an increasingly challenging environment for arts, culture and heritage organisations seeking to diversify their income streams and secure private investment, Arts Council England commissioned Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy to provide new guidance to help the sector approach fundraising, sponsorship and donor relationships confidently, responsibly and in line with good governance practice.
Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy recently (18 June 2026) published this guidance, following a period of extensive engagement with sector regulators and stakeholders.
Designed for trustees, chief executives, fundraisers and cultural leaders who are often required to balance financial sustainability with organisational values, public trust, stakeholder expectations and regulatory responsibilities, the guidance acts as a toolkit bringing together practical advice, case studies and model frameworks.
The guidance has been developed with close reference to existing Charity Commission and Fundraising Regulator guidance and established principles of good governance. It is not intended to create new regulatory standards, reinterpret existing guidance or prescribe particular fundraising decisions.
Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, recently said:
“The ability to make confident, well‑judged fundraising decisions is increasingly central to an organisation’s long‑term success. This work will help build that confidence by bringing together insights and practical tools that will support organisations navigating the challenging funding environment. In doing so, the sector as a whole, will grow stronger and more resilient.”
Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, recently said:
“Resilient cultural organisations are built not only on creativity and clarity of purpose, but on strong and sustainable financial foundations. We’re grateful to the cultural leaders, regulators and partners who gave their time to shape this work. As I come to the end of my term as Chair of Arts Council England, I’m encouraged that there is robust fundraising guidance available to support our sector, which plays such an invaluable role in our nation’s life.”
Michelle Wright, Programme Director, Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy, recently said:
“Arts, culture and heritage organisations are increasingly navigating complex questions about fundraising, reputation and public trust. This resource is not about telling organisations what decisions they should make. It is about helping them to make informed, transparent and well-governed decisions that are right for their organisation, their purpose and their stakeholders.
“By bringing together existing guidance, practical tools and real-world examples, we hope that the resources will give trustees, fundraisers and leaders greater confidence in navigating these issues and documenting their decision-making appropriately.”
Paul Latham, Director of Communications and Policy, Charity Commission for England and Wales recently said:
“We welcome the new Guide and Toolkit, which reflect existing legal principles and provide practical resources for arts, culture and heritage charities of all sizes. We hope that trustees and others will use it, alongside Charity Commission guidance, to make informed, proportionate decisions that are right for their charity as they navigate a changing funding landscape.”
Gerald Oppenheim, CEO, Fundraising Regulator recently said:
“We welcome the new guidance from Arts Council England on managing Risks and Reputation in Fundraising. We hope that the advice it contains, along with the practical tools it includes, enables the arts, culture and heritage sector to maintain high standards of fundraising.”
The guidance is available to view and download >
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/new-fundraising-toolkit-arts-culture-and-heritage-organisation
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