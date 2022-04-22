New GeoTech and PropTech start-ups to join Geovation Accelerator Programme

Geovation, Ordnance Survey’s (OS) geospatial innovation hub, has revealed the next cohort of GeoTech and PropTech start-ups joining their Accelerator Programme.

The Accelerator Programme, which is also supported and funded by HM Land Registry (HMLR), is designed to provide start-ups with specialist support to help grow their businesses, while developing innovative and sustainable solutions that can deliver significant impact and boost the economy.

The 12-month programme includes a bespoke package of financial support, worth over £100k per start-up, equity-free grant funding, a 12-month residency in the data hub (6 months of which includes intensive support from industry experts), workshops, coaching and access to cutting edge data from OS and HMLR.

The PropTech branch of the programme is supported by HMLR, and the start-ups accepted onto the programme are:

Pluto – A marketplace that brings together property investors and aspiring homeowners to bridge the gap between those who want to buy today and those who can.

Zero Down Lease – Creates an affordable, quick and stress-free method to start your lease extension.

Collaborative Conveyancing – Making complex simple, to improve the conveyancing process for all involved.

The GeoTech branch of the programme is supported by OS, and the start-ups accepted onto the programme are:

Honeycomb Network – Aims to create a shift from cars to e-micromobility by establishing the safest, smartest and most convenient charging and storage network across cities.

Soil Benchmark – Help farmers improve their soil health by enabling them to benchmark their existing soil data.

Archangel Imaging – Making autonomous machines smarter, more resilient, and easier to work with teammates.

Carly Morris, Head of Geovation, yesterday said:

“We are delighted to welcome these new start-ups to our Accelerator Programme. “Our mission is to bring innovations and disruptors together to create a driving force that leads the charge in geospatial innovation because we know that innovation and fresh ideas have a positive impact on people, the planet and profit. “So far we have supported 137 GeoTech and PropTech start-ups who have gone on to create 1,759 new jobs and raise over £116m in funding.”

Andrew Trigg, Chief Geospatial and Data Officer at HMLR, yesterday commented:

“We’re pleased to launch the latest cycle of the Accelerator Programme and we’re delighted to welcome the new cohort of start-ups. “Over the course of the programme it will be fascinating to see how their initial concepts are transformed into something sustainable. I wish them the best of luck and I look forward to seeing the positive and original impact they will have on the property industry.”

