New Geovation Accelerator Programme participants announced

Six firms with exciting ideas for using location and property data have been chosen as the latest to benefit from the award-winning Geovation Accelerator Programme.

Geovation is an initiative for PropTech (property technology) and GeoTech (geospatial technology) start-up entrepreneurs to use location and property data in innovative ways, sponsored by HM Land Registry and Ordnance Survey. By coming up with solutions to existing problems or filling a gap in the market, these start-ups create products and services which benefit society and stimulate economic growth.

To date, 150 GeoTech and PropTech start-ups have been supported and more than 1,500 jobs created.

The PropTech start-ups are:

  • Pantera Solutions – Transforming forecasting and strategy planning for commercial real estate.
  • Blocktype – Helping developers and planners understand the development potential of land.
  • EverKnock – A virtual concierge to manage your home move.

The GeoTech start-ups are:

  • Wateraware Collective – Creating a living map of water quality data across the UK.
  • Civitem – Advanced analytics for climate resilience planning in agriculture.
  • RouteZero – RouteZero decarbonises business travel by 55% using digital tools.

Andrew Trigg, Chief Geospatial and Data Officer at HM Land Registry, commented:

By offering our data, grant funding and mentoring to the new participants over the next 12 months, we’re fostering the next generation of data-led entrepreneurs, and we’re excited to see how they go on to transform the property industry and beyond.

The Geovation Accelerator Programme offers 12 months bespoke support to help early-stage founders grow their business. Start-ups receive up to £20,000 in grant funding and the equivalent of over £100,000 in support during the programme including workshops, coaching and access to data from Ordnance Survey and HM Land Registry.

For more information visit Accelerator – Geovation

 

