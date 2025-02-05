New Glasgow prison given go-ahead

New investment to create jobs and support work to cut reoffending.

A new modern prison in Glasgow to replace the 143-year-old HMP Barlinnie has been given the go-ahead – delivering £450 million worth of economic benefits.

With the construction contract now signed, HMP Glasgow will have a capacity of 1,344 - adding 357 more places to the overall prison estate once completed in 2028. The total project cost is £998.4 million.

The prison has been designed to deliver fit-for-purpose, safe and secure accommodation that will improve opportunities for successful rehabilitation to help reduce reoffending, while creating a safer working environment for staff.

The project, which independent benchmarking shows is in line with costs for similar recent prison builds in England and Wales, will provide significant economic benefits both during construction and following completion. During peak construction activity there will be over 1,000 people on site, with several thousand working on the project over the lifespan. There will be 50 new apprenticeships created within that workforce.

Developer Kier Construction has committed to providing a range of community benefits, including employment for the local community, such as apprenticeships, training and work placements for ex-offenders, as well as supporting local businesses.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said:

“HMP Glasgow is a bold vision for the future of Scottish prisons that will help reduce reoffending, contribute to less crime, while delivering a considerable economic boost for the city and beyond.

“The new modern establishment will replace a Victorian-age prison that is no longer fit for purpose. It will increase prison capacity and transform how prisoners are rehabilitated, as well as considerably improving staff working conditions.

“Delivering the best value has been a key consideration of this project, which will provide more £450 million worth of economic benefits, including jobs and contracts for businesses in Scotland. I very much welcome that at least 50% of project spend will benefit the local supply chain.

“It has taken time to find the right site and plan for HMP Glasgow, and like all other major infrastructure projects it has not been immune to inflation as a result of Brexit and the COVID pandemic.

“The project’s cost has been extensively scrutinised, with independent benchmarking analysis finding the costs are comparable with similar prison projects elsewhere in the UK.”

Teresa Medhurst, Chief Executive of the Scottish Prison Service, said:

“HMP Glasgow will have a transformative impact in how we support and rehabilitate people.

“It is an investment in our staff, in those in our care, and in Glasgow and Scotland as a whole, as we work with our partners to improve people’s futures and together build safer communities.

“I want to thank Scottish Government, for its continued support and investment, and everyone whose hard work has helped us reach this important milestone as we continue to develop a prison estate fit for the 21st century."

Rebecca Boundy, Public Sector Director at Kier Construction, said: "It’s an honour to be awarded the contract to deliver this critical project.

“We will build a sustainable, state-of-the-art facility while ensuring that local communities, schools and charities directly benefit both now and in the future.

“Using the latest techniques and modern methods of construction, we will harness the very best of our team’s significant experience in the justice sector to provide a high-quality, more efficient prison for Scotland which has rehabilitation at its core.

“The project will provide new jobs, with at least 50% of project spend committed to local supply chain partners, and also including provision for those who have directly experienced the justice system in the last six months.”

Background

The total cost of the project is £998.4 million which includes the cost of land acquisition, VAT and a construction contract cost of £683.8 million.

Scotland’s largest prison, HMP Barlinnie is more than 140 years old. It houses male prisoners – both individuals on remand, and those with convictions serving vary lengths of sentence. HM Inspector of Prisons for Scotland said in its last independent annual report on Barlinnie that its buildings, accommodation and facilities are not fit for purpose.

A National Audit Office report published on 4 December 2024, has highlighted recent significant increases in the costs of prisons builds in England and Wales.

HMP Glasgow will be sited at Provanmill, south of Royston Road.