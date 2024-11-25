New Glasgow Rolls-Royce nuclear submarine office creates new jobs

The new Rolls-Royce Submarines site will enhance UK engineer capabilities and support the country’s nuclear deterrent, alongside supporting jobs.

The UK’s nuclear engineering capabilities have been enhanced as a new Rolls-Royce skills office opened recently (22 November 2024) in Glasgow, creating more than 100 jobs in a significant boost for the local economy.

The UK government-funded site was officially opened by Defence Minister Maria Eagle MP and tap into Scotland’s skilled workforce.

The investment underscores the government’s commitment to the Defence Nuclear Enterprise – the infrastructure and skills needed to maintain the country’s nuclear deterrent.

The new office will play a crucial role in attracting skilled people and supporting regional growth without requiring individuals to relocate. It comes due to an increase in demand for technical specialists and the need to attract the best engineers to work on a growing portfolio of Defence Nuclear projects.

The jobs announced recently will support the delivery of key defence programmes and will also support a number of ongoing UK submarine projects, including the AUKUS partnership with Australia and the United States, and the Dreadnought programme.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP, recently said:

The opening of the new Rolls-Royce office in Glasgow is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to the UK’s nuclear deterrent. This investment is delivered alongside an important industry partnership and will support high-skilled jobs and economic growth that will benefit our prosperity and security for decades to come.

Steve Carlier, President – Rolls-Royce Submarines, recently said:

The work we do for the Royal Navy is of critical strategic importance and to deliver it we need to harness talent from across the UK, not just from our base in Derby. The opening of our Glasgow office allows us to benefit from the region’s strong pedigree in electrical engineering and add to our own existing pool of nuclear experts.

The recent announcement signifies the new government’s commitment to the renewal of UK defence – boosting Britain’s security in the face of an increasingly dangerous and volatile world, while also supporting existing commitments to international alliances and partnerships, including NATO and AUKUS.

The Ministry of Defence has spent over £2.1 billion in Scotland last year, whilst defence industry work in Scotland supports more than 11,000 high-quality jobs across the STEM arena, including apprentices and graduates.