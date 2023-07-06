New global taskforce unveiled to bolster resilience in aviation workforce

UK-led taskforce launched to address global skills challenges in aviation. global Aviation Skills Taskforce launched to boost careers in aviation as demand for flights grows post-COVID-19 pandemic, creating a resilient workforce and helping to grow the economy

this taskforce will demand collaboration between international partners to address global skills challenges in aviation

comes as government has also signed 2 memoranda of understanding to work with Spain on accelerating the use of sustainable aviation fuel, establishing green shipping corridors and protecting seafarers

The Aviation Minister has today (6 July 2023) launched a UK-led global taskforce at the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Gender Summit in Spain to boost careers in the aviation sector.

Building on the success of the government’s existing domestic programme Generation Aviation, which aims to build a resilient and diverse workforce fit for the future, the UK is partnering with Airport Council International (ACI World), International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries Associations (ICCAIA) – demonstrating the importance of international collaboration to address global skills in aviation and aerospace.

Alongside other countries and industry, the taskforce will aim to inspire the next generation to pursue careers in aviation and will retain and upskill the current workforce, as well as promote diversity – unleashing the sector’s economic potential and helping grow the economy.

Aviation and Maritime Minister Baroness Vere said:

Since the pandemic, demand for flights has grown but the sector is still facing challenges in recruiting and retaining the people it needs globally. It takes a united effort to fix that, which is why I am keen to work with international partners to attract the best talent to aviation and deliver a diverse and resilient workforce to overcome the challenges of the future. The UK has also committed to levelling up both the aviation and maritime sectors by working with Spain to grow the economy and boost the sectors’ standards and sustainability.

Future-proofing our aviation sector doesn’t just sit with the next generation of aviators but requires leadership today. That is why Baroness Vere is also signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Spain to promote sustainable aviation fuel to reduce emissions in the aviation sector by sharing knowledge and best practice and fostering high standards of sustainability globally.

Building on our shared naval heritage, Baroness Vere is also signing the MOUto establish green shipping corridors and protect seafarer welfare.

Earlier this year, the UK government implemented its Seafarers Wages Act, to increase pay and protect seafarers regularly entering the UK.

As part of its Nine-point-plan to work with international partners to reform employment and welfare of seafarers, the UK and Spain will collaborate on protecting seafarers and raising standards on the Anglo-Spanish shipping routes, as well as sharing expertise to develop maritime standards.

The environmental impact of shipping remains at the forefront of the government’s push to decarbonise transport, which is why the UK is also establishing green shipping corridors with Spain as part of the Clydebank Declaration. This will not only contribute to reducing carbon emissions but also promote sustainable economic growth and enhance global efforts to combat climate change.