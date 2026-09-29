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New Going Beyond Podcast: what makes an effective MDT?
Multi-disciplinary Team meetings (MDTs) are operational meetings that bring together professionals from different services and sectors to work collaboratively around the needs of an individual. They provide an opportunity to share information, bring different perspectives together, coordinate support and develop a more joined-up approach.
In the latest episode of the Going Beyond podcast, we are joined by Mark Brown from Second Step and Mark Joyce formerly from Changing Futures Northumbria to explore what makes an MDT effective. Together, we discuss what MDTs are, why they are important, the barriers that can make them challenging, and the practical approaches that can help them work well. We also share examples of good practice and explore one of the most important principles of an effective MDT: keeping the voice, experience and wishes of the person being discussed at the heart of the conversation.
For further information on MDTs, read our guidance.
Listen here, or on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. And make sure you check out the full back catalogue of Going Beyond podcasts.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-going-beyond-podcast-what-makes-an-effective-mdt/
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