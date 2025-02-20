New Governance handbook published to assist National Park Authority members

Enabling National Park Authorities (NPAs) to make effective decisions as they balance the interests of nature, local communities and visitors.

Now, perhaps more than ever before, it is crucial that the National Park Authorities (NPAs) benefit from effective decision-making and governance as they seek to balance the interests of local communities, businesses and land managers, while maintaining world-class experiences for visitors and of course, protecting nature.

In 2024, the Welsh Government commissioned a programme of governance assistance for NPA Members from HDR Consulting. The programme is intended to equip Members with the resources they need to effectively discharge their duties, and also to address Recommendation 1 of Audit Wales’ report into National Park Authority Governance published last year.

As part of that governance programme, Welsh Government has commissioned a Governance Handbook for NPA Members, which is intended to give an overview of NPA Members’ governance roles and responsibilities, highlighting what it means in practical terms to be accountable for the effective governance of an NPA. Although the handbook is specifically designed for use by NPA Members, it contains guiding principles which will be helpful to anyone who serves in a strategic public role or wishes to know more about how NPAs are governed.