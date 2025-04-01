Home Office
|Printable version
New government fund to go after people smuggling gang bosses
Nearly £1 million in government funding will support Iraq in its fight to take down the kingpins of organised immigration crime.
The evil linchpins at the top of people smuggling gangs who consider themselves untouchable will be hunted down and brought to justice thanks to nearly £1 million in government funding to support Iraq to combat organised immigration crime.
The Home Secretary’s groundbreaking partnership with Iraq is making significant headway to tackle organised immigration crime and fortify border security in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). New funding, specialist technology and bolder investigation processes have been pursued since the landmark agreement was signed just 4 months ago.
The nearly £1 million in new government funding will support the passing of new anti-smuggling legislation in the KRI, which is a critical milestone in the region’s ability to prosecute organised crime groups involved in people smuggling. It will also be used to provide targeted training, specialist technological support, and community engagement to address key security challenges in the region.
Successful implementation of the new law will also bolster wider National Crime Agency (NCA) operations, supporting them to disrupt high-profile criminal networks operating in the region. The NCA already has more than 70 investigations into top tier immigration crime networks, including those from or within the KRI.
Earlier this year, the NCA worked with KRI law enforcement partners on a joint operation for the first time ever, which resulted in the arrest of 3 high profile members of a people smuggling network impacting the UK.
The UK-Iraq partnership has also led to a major crackdown on the use of fraudulent documents by people smuggling gangs to move migrants through the Iraqi border. Over 100 Iraqi border and airline officials are being trained to detect false papers, and the UK has distributed specialist forgery detection devices across forensic labs in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Dohuk.
The UK is a world leader in false document detection and has shared expertise, specialist equipment and intelligence with the KRG to help them take down a key route used by people smugglers, who are risking the lives of those they transport and compromising border security.
Joint action between the Home Office, NCA and international partners is also targeting the abhorrent business model of these criminal networks, including their use of social media platforms, financial flows, and maritime equipment such as boats and engines. This multi-faceted approach is having a significant impact, with over 8,000 social media accounts taken down in 2024, and more than 600 boats and engines seized by European partners working with the NCA, before they could be used in life-threatening crossings.
The news comes ahead of the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister hosting the first Organised Immigration Crime Summit on 31 March and 1 April, where the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government will co-chair a collaborative session tightening supply chain controls.
Iraq is a key partner in tackling organised crime groups, to ensure the prosperity and security of UK and Iraqi citizens, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.
The Home Office remains committed to supporting the Government of Iraq and the KRG in tackling the root causes of organised crime, strengthening the rule of law, and safeguarding vulnerable individuals from the dangers posed by criminal networks.
Minister for Security, Dan Jarvis, yesterday said:
The ‘Mr Bigs’ of people-smuggling gangs are cowards who hide in other countries and use their stooges to do their dirty work, while they count the grubby blood money they receive. They do not care about the people they are endangering who are being recklessly crammed into increasingly crowded, flimsy boats.
We are using every power in our disposal to hunt them down, bring them to justice and dismantle their evil people smuggling networks. The UK’s partnership with Iraq is a cornerstone in this fight, with both of our countries making significant progress in just a matter of months. Criminal ‘lords’ in Iraq who had previously thought themselves untouchable are now being sent a clear message that their abhorrent business model will fail.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-government-fund-to-go-after-people-smuggling-gang-bosses
Latest News from
Home Office
Prime Minister announces massive surge in immigration enforcement as returns reach 24,000 since the election01/04/2025 13:22:00
The Prime Minister yesterday (Monday 31 March) announced the government has returned more than 24,000 individuals with no right to be in the UK since the General Election – the highest returns rate for eight years.
Zalo campaign to rebut people smugglers’ lies in Vietnam01/04/2025 11:10:00
The government is launching adverts for the first time on Zalo, as it expands its campaign warning people about the dangers of trusting people smuggling gangs.
UK hosts first major international summit to tackle illegal migration31/03/2025 16:22:00
The UK has mobilised over 40 countries and organisations to launch an unprecedented global fight against ruthless people smuggling gangs.
Crackdown on illegal working and rogue employers in ‘gig economy’31/03/2025 15:20:00
In the latest move to restore order to the asylum and immigration system, the government will introduce tough new laws to clamp down on illegal working.
Ninja swords banned by summer as manifesto commitment delivered28/03/2025 15:10:00
Final part of Ronan’s Law introduced in Parliament thanks to campaigning of Kanda family.
Places of worship to be protected from intimidating protests27/03/2025 16:25:00
New police powers to protect worshippers from intimidating protests and the new National Holocaust Memorial to be added to list of protected sites.
Security Minister observes counter-terrorism exercise in Wales27/03/2025 09:05:00
Meeting emergency responders at a counter-terrorism training exercise in Wales, the Security Minister praised their collaboration to keep the public safe.
More funding to combat rural and wildlife crime26/03/2025 12:10:00
Funding boost for specialist rural and wildlife crime units.