New government has a “vital chance to reset the economy”, says TUC
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak comments on today’s (Wednesday) ONS inflation figures, which show headline CPI inflation in June at 2.0%
“It’s good that inflation is back at target.
“But over recent years, food and energy bills have surged. Rents and mortgages have skyrocketed. And real wages are still worth less than in 2008.
“Labour’s resounding election victory is a vital chance to start again on the economy.
“The new government’s plan to boost workers’ rights can be a game changer, driving up productivity and making work pay.
“And the UK has been desperate for a coherent industrial strategy for years.
“Getting our economy back on track after 14 years of Tory chaos will take time. But taking the right action now will make a real difference.”
Editors note
- ONS figures: Today’s inflation figures are available at: https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/consumerpriceinflationukjune2024
- RPI annual inflation in June was 2.9%.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
