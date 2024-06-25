WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
New government “must change law on hot workplaces”, warns TUC
TUC says hot workplaces put workers at risk of range of health problems – including cancer
- Union body calls for new legal maximum work temperatures
- New Deal would “finally modernise guidance around excessive working temperature", says TUC’s Paul Nowak
With temperatures set to hit 29 degrees C in parts of Britain today (Tuesday), the TUC is warning that the next government must improve protections for workers by bringing in legal maximum working temperatures.
The union body says that working in hot weather can lead to dehydration, rashes, fainting, and – in the most extreme cases – loss of consciousness.
And outdoor workers are three times more likely to develop skin cancer.
The union body says employers can help their workers this week – and in future – by:
- Temporarily relaxing their workplace dress codes: Encouraging staff to work in more loose, casual clothing – leaving the jackets and ties at home – will help them keep cool.
- Keeping staff comfortable: Allowing for frequent breaks and providing a supply of cold drinks will all help keep workers cool.
- Allowing flexible working: Giving staff the chance to come in earlier or stay later will let them avoid the stifling and unpleasant conditions of the rush hour commute. Bosses should also consider enabling staff to work from home while it is hot.
- Keeping workplace buildings cool: Workplaces can be kept cooler and more bearable by taking simple steps such as using air conditioning, fans, moving staff away from windows or sources of heat.
- Climate-proofing workplaces: Preparing buildings for increasingly hot weather, by installing ventilation, air-cooling and energy efficiency measures.
- Talking and listening to staff and their union: Staff will have their own ideas about how best to cope with the excessive heat.
And for staff working outside, the TUC recommends:
- Sun protection: Prolonged sun exposure is dangerous for outdoor workers, so employers should provide sunscreen as a form of personal protective equipment.
- Sensible hours and shaded areas for outdoor workers: Outside tasks should be scheduled for early morning and late afternoon, not between 11am-3pm when UV radiation levels and temperatures are highest. Bosses should provide canopies or shades where possible.
There’s currently no law on maximum working temperatures. However, during working hours the temperature in all indoor workplaces must be ‘reasonable’.
Employers do, however, have a duty to keep the temperature at a comfortable level and provide clean and fresh air.
Change needed
The TUC is calling for a change in the law so that employers must attempt to reduce temperatures if they get above 24 degrees C and workers feel uncomfortable.
The union body would also like ministers to introduce a new absolute maximum indoor temperature, set at 30 degrees C (or 27 degrees C for those doing strenuous jobs), to indicate when work must stop.
The TUC says the New Deal – which Labour has pledged to introduce should they take office – will make work safer by referencing extreme temperatures and preventative action. This will move Britain closer to standard practice in other countries, like Spain and Germany that have maximum working temperatures enshrined in workers’ rights.
Climate change
The TUC also wants future ministers to invest in future-proofing workplaces, by investing in our buildings and infrastructure, so that they remain functional during heatwaves.
Adapting to a hotter climate means upgrading our workplaces and homes, our energy, water and transport networks.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Most of us will be very happy to see the sun after such a cold and wet start to the year.
“But working in sweltering conditions can be unbearable and dangerous – so spare a thought for those in overheated shops, baking offices or toiling outdoors in direct sun.
“Indoor workplaces need to be kept cool, with relaxed dress codes and flexible working to make use of the coolest hours of the day.
“And employers must make sure outdoor workers are protected with regular breaks, lots of fluids, plenty of sunscreen and the right protective clothing.
“Our buildings, infrastructure, and laws were made for a different climate in a different century.
“Extreme heat is becoming the norm and we’re struggling to cope. We need to adapt – and that means improving the law, investing in resilience and delivering climate action.
“The New Deal would keep workers safer by modernising the guidance around excessive working temperature – and finally bringing it into the 21st century.”
Editors note’s
- The New Deal includes a commitment to “modernising health and safety guidance with reference to extreme temperatures, preventative action and steps to ensure safety at work”.
- The TUC is providing resources to workers on how to adjust workplaces to cope with extreme heat: Too hot, too cold - Too hot, too cold (tuceducation.org.uk)
- The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together more than 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – child poverty in working households has increased by over 1,300 a week since 201025/06/2024 13:20:00
Analysis shows number of kids growing up in poverty in working households increased by 44% (+900,000) between 2010 and 2023.
Output volumes unchanged, but expectations remain positive - CBI Industrial Trends Survey June 202425/06/2024 11:05:00
Manufacturers reported that output volumes were broadly unchanged in the three months to June, after rising for the first time in a year and a half in the quarter to May, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS).
CBI interest rate response June 202424/06/2024 13:05:00
Alpesh Paleja, Interim Deputy Chief Economist recently (20 June 2024) responded to the CBI interest rate June 2024.
CIPD - Working Lives Scotland: Workplace conflict puts strain on Scottish workers’ health and job quality24/06/2024 10:05:00
People who experience conflict in the workplace have lower job satisfaction and are more likely to experience poorer mental and physical health, according to the CIPD’s Working Lives Scotland 2024 report.
NHS Confederation - NHS waiting lists rise despite exceptional levels of activity24/06/2024 09:05:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the latest performance figures for the NHS in Wales.
CBI Cymru Women's Leadership Survey aims to help tackle workplace gender inequality20/06/2024 13:15:00
CBI Cymru aims to tackle barriers to gender equality in the workplace with the launch of a Wales-wide online survey.
NHS Confederation responds to analysis projecting a potential £38bn shortfall in funding needed to improve the NHS20/06/2024 11:25:00
If a new government is going fulfil campaign promises to tackle NHS backlogs and improve performance then it will have to invest further.
NHS Confederation responds to pharmacy 'day of action'20/06/2024 10:25:00
Ruth Rankine said that community pharmacy, like general practice, cannot be expected to deliver more with less.
CBI responds to inflation figures for May 202419/06/2024 14:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist responds to inflation figures for May 2024