New grant to boost domestic tree production opens

Almost £9 million available for tree and seed suppliers of all sizes to expand and modernise

A new £8.8 million fund to support domestic tree production in England was opened by the Forestry Commission yesterday (Thursday 19 May), in partnership with Defra.

The funding will help tree nurseries and suppliers invest in projects which improve, expand, automate or mechanise their operations. This will support efforts to build nursery capacity and grow long-term tree seed and sapling supply – delivering on a commitment within the England Trees Action Plan), the Government’s long-term plan for the nation’s trees, woodlands and forests.

Successful projects will be awarded up to £175,000 in grant funding to cover up to 50% of costs, with money coming from the Tree Production Capital Grant as part of the Government’s £750 million Nature for Climate Fund. Example projects suitable for funding could include investments in machinery such as transplanting systems and grading machines, improved polytunnel infrastructure and irrigation systems, or in biosecurity through improved water treatment and refrigeration equipment. The grant is open to tree seed and sapling suppliers of all sizes, as well as new entrants looking to diversify into the sector.

Forestry Minister Lord Goldsmith said:

With demand for trees set to grow dramatically over the coming years as we pursue our ambitious tree planting targets, fostering a robust forestry industry is critical. Supporting the sector with this new funding will safeguard sapling supply chains, create new green jobs and help to realise our long-term vision for our trees and woodlands.

Forestry Commission Chief Executive Richard Stanford said:

The Tree Production Capital Grant will help to build the forestry sector of the future. As well as increasing the quantity of trees produced domestically, this grant will enhance their diversity so that forests, woodlands and treescapes which are resilient to stresses like pests, diseases and climate change can be grown. I encourage nurseries of all sizes, as well as organisations in allied sectors looking to diversify into tree seed and sapling production, to apply.

Up to £8.8 million is available through the Tree Production Capital Grant, subject to sufficient high-quality bids being received. The fund will enable suppliers to bolster production at pace and has been designed to complement the Tree Production Innovation Fund, which provides support for research projects that enhance tree production methods.

The Forestry Commission will be hosting a webinar on the new Tree Production Capital Grant on Wednesday 8 June – sign up here.

The Tree Production Capital Grant is now open for applications until Thursday 30 June. For more information and to apply, go to: www.gov.uk/guidance/tree-production-capital-grant