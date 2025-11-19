New grants to help people become confident in using digital technology

People across Wales will benefit from a new grant aimed to help everyone gain the basic digital skills, confidence and access needed to take part fully in the digital world.

The Welsh Government’s new Digital Inclusion Wales Grant will support projects that help people overcome barriers to using digital technology by improving basic digital skills, building confidence, and ensuring they have the tools and support needed at a local level.

With many essential services now available mainly online, those without digital confidence can face disadvantages financially, socially, and in their overall well-being. This grant aims to ensure that everyone in Wales can enjoy the benefits of digital technology if they choose.

The grant has been welcomed by organisations that support people who are often excluded from the digital world. Innovative Trust’s Digital Innovations Manager, Ashley Bale, yesterday said:

"This is a fantastic opportunity for organisations across Wales to apply for funding that can truly transform lives. The grant will help people not just meet the Minimum Digital Living Standards, but to reach far beyond them. “This funding will empower people to take control of their lives, break down barriers to independence, well-being, and opportunities. Being digitally included opens doors to essential services, employment, and connection. “As an organisation and advocate for digital inclusion, we're incredibly grateful to the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and the Welsh Government for making this vital programme possible.”

The grants are open to all sectors, including community groups, social enterprises, third sector organisations, faith groups, and public and private bodies. Two types of funding are available:

The Core Grant supports long-term projects based on local needs for up to three years, helping organisations make digital inclusion part of everyday life. Around £390,000 will be available each year, with typical awards of about £43,500.

The Innovation Grant funds short-term projects that test new and creative approaches to helping people use digital technology, with £60,000 available and typical awards of around £15,000.

The grant builds on the Welsh Government’s learnings through previous pan Wales digital inclusion programmes and the leading work on a minimum digital living standard.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:

“Being digitally confident plays an important role in everyday life, from allowing people to use services to keeping in touch with family and friends. I am proud to launch these new grants, which will help ensure that everyone in Wales can benefit from being digitally confident if they choose. We particularly welcome applications from projects that build partnerships, encourage collaboration, or embed digital inclusion within new and existing services.”

Applications open on 17 November 2025 and close on 9 February 2026.