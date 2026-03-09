Welsh Government
|Printable version
New group to bring together organisations in Wales’ growing defence sector
Welsh businesses, universities and colleges can now access new opportunities in the growing defence sector through Wales Regional Defence and Security Cluster, which was launched today.
The cluster brings together organisations — from small businesses to global prime contractors — to strengthen Wales's defence supply chain, develop new technologies, and create skilled, well-paid jobs. Wales's combined defence and aerospace sector directly employs 16,000 people, turnover of £3.7 billion and contributes approximately £1.5 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the Welsh economy.
The launch follows the signing of the Wales Defence Growth Deal Memorandum of Understanding, which allocates £50 million to Wales from a £250 million UK-wide investment in regional defence growth. The UK government has committed to increasing defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027–28, rising to 5% of GDP on national security by 2035 — creating significant new opportunities for Welsh businesses.
The cluster will help Welsh companies, particularly smaller businesses, access Ministry of Defence contracts, develop their supply chains, and grow their share of defence spending. Wales currently receives around 3% of total MOD expenditure. The aim is to increase this to 5% or more as overall UK defence spending rises.
The cluster is industry-led, chaired by representatives from Airbus Defence and Space and Thales, and supported by Welsh Government and the MoD. It connects businesses with Wales's eight universities and further education colleges, which carry out world-class research in areas including cyber security, opto-electronics and artificial intelligence.
Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, said:
Wales is already home to eight of the world's top ten global defence companies. As defence spending increases across the UK, this cluster will bring businesses, universities and government together to create good jobs, strong supply chains and lasting economic growth.
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:
“In an increasingly uncertain world Wales’s vital role in the defence of the United Kingdom is becoming ever more important.
With the signing of the Defence Growth Deal and the establishment of the Defence and Security Cluster we are ensuring that Wales is best placed to contribute to the UK’s national security, as well as our economic growth.
Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP said:
Wales is central to the defence of the UK. This cluster will help see Welsh businesses of all sizes lead the way in the technologies that will define our security for decades to come.
By making defence an engine for growth, we are creating skilled opportunities while securing our future together.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-group-bring-together-organisations-wales-growing-defence-sector
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Uncover the stories of Wales through free digital archive09/03/2026 10:25:00
A new collection will provide learners with greater opportunities to learn about their local area and the diverse history of Wales.
Inside the Swansea hub tackling loneliness and putting older people first06/03/2026 17:20:00
A community space which opened a year ago in the centre of Swansea centre is now helping the city’s older people to stay connected, active and engaged in their communities.
Menai Suspension Bridge work progresses06/03/2026 10:25:00
The second phase of work on the Menai Suspension Bridge is continuing to progress as it reaches a further stage next week.
Powys land sale for testing new military equipment05/03/2026 16:05:00
A defence sector company has purchased Welsh Government land in Powys to develop and test new military equipment for defence clients.
£5 million to help Welsh households invest in greener homes05/03/2026 12:25:00
Welsh households looking to cut their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint will benefit from more than £5 million in new funding for the Green Homes Wales scheme in 2026-27.
Wales launches the Llwybr Coedwig Cymru Trail - the first 80km stretch of the National Forest for Wales05/03/2026 09:20:00
The Welsh Government yesterday launched the first section of a new 80km forest trail - a significant milestone for the National Forest for Wales.
Kyiv memorial plinth to honour investigative journalist Gareth Jones04/03/2026 17:25:00
A memorial plinth will make its home in Kyiv to honour of Gareth Jones, the Welsh journalist from Barry who risked his life to expose the Holodomor famine which killed millions in Soviet Ukraine in the 1930s.
Response to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement04/03/2026 14:05:00
Comments given yesterday by The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford.
Flying Start childcare available to all 2 year olds in Newport as wider programme marks 20th anniversary04/03/2026 11:05:00
Newport has become the third local authority in Wales to offer free childcare to all 2 year olds as Flying Start celebrates 20 years of supporting families and children.
Celebrating 850 years of the Eisteddfod and inspiring new audiences04/03/2026 09:05:00
This summer, a series of special celebrations will mark 850 years since the first National Eisteddfod was held, providing an opportunity to celebrate Wales’s rich cultural heritage and encouraging more people to take part in Welsh language events.