New group to strengthen citizen voice in Welsh democracy

A group of leading experts in democracy, community engagement and policy development have been brought together to find new approaches to democratic participation across Wales.

The Innovating Democracy Advisory Group, led by Dr Anwen Elias, will explore creative ways to strengthen citizen involvement beyond voting in elections.

The Group was established by the Welsh Government in response to a recommendation from the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales which found that many Welsh citizens feel disconnected from decision-making processes that affect their lives. This Group aims to help address this through innovative approaches to civic education and participation covering all levels of government.

Reporting to the Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, the Group will provide expert advice to the Welsh Government, while also seeking to engage directly with the Senedd and local government in coming months as they begin their important work to transform democratic participation across Wales.

The Deputy First Minister met with the Group during its first meeting.

He yesterday said:

Through their combined expertise, members of this Group will work to ensure everyone’s voices are heard and valued. Their innovative work extends beyond traditional electoral processes to revitalize democracy at all levels.

Dr Anwen Elias yesterday said: