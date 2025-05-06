Welsh Government
|Printable version
New group to strengthen citizen voice in Welsh democracy
A group of leading experts in democracy, community engagement and policy development have been brought together to find new approaches to democratic participation across Wales.
The Innovating Democracy Advisory Group, led by Dr Anwen Elias, will explore creative ways to strengthen citizen involvement beyond voting in elections.
The Group was established by the Welsh Government in response to a recommendation from the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales which found that many Welsh citizens feel disconnected from decision-making processes that affect their lives. This Group aims to help address this through innovative approaches to civic education and participation covering all levels of government.
Reporting to the Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, the Group will provide expert advice to the Welsh Government, while also seeking to engage directly with the Senedd and local government in coming months as they begin their important work to transform democratic participation across Wales.
The Deputy First Minister met with the Group during its first meeting.
He yesterday said:
Through their combined expertise, members of this Group will work to ensure everyone’s voices are heard and valued. Their innovative work extends beyond traditional electoral processes to revitalize democracy at all levels.
Dr Anwen Elias yesterday said:
I am delighted to be leading the Innovating Democracy Advisory Group to take forward the Commission’s recommendations. We have brought together a diverse group of influencers and advisors in the field of democratic innovation, participation, and involvement.
We are committed to working in partnership with others across Wales who are already demonstrating best practice in public participation and democratic education. Together, we’ll explore where this Group can add real value to ensure that the people of Wales are heard in decision-making at all levels of government.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-group-strengthen-citizen-voice-welsh-democracy
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Dementia hub achieves gold status after £140,000 upgrade06/05/2025 14:05:00
Swansea's Dementia Hwb has been recognised for its exceptional dementia-friendly environment following a £140,000 Welsh Government funded transformation.
First Minister celebrates two Welsh Bletchley Park code breakers06/05/2025 11:05:00
Two Welsh women, who live just ten minutes apart and served as code breakers during the Second World War, have been celebrated by the First Minister at the age of 101 for their crucial work.
New road scheme set to improve journey times and connectivity in South West Wales06/05/2025 10:05:00
The A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross road scheme in Pembrokeshire has been opened thanks to a £60 million joint investment by Welsh Government and the EU.
£5m to support students with additional learning needs in Further Education02/05/2025 15:05:00
New funding will transform educational facilities for students with additional learning needs (ALN) in FE Colleges across Wales.
Sinema Cymru: new round of funding to boost Welsh language film02/05/2025 14:05:00
Following its initial success, a second round of funding has opened to support Welsh language feature films with international and big screen potential.
Support for nature-friendly farming across Wales’ most treasured landscapes02/05/2025 11:05:00
An innovative new scheme will provide farmers working in National Parks and National Landscapes (formerly Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty - AONBs) in Wales with practical assistance and dedicated funding for projects that support nature to recover and thrive.
New £2 million funding boost to support survivors of abuse01/05/2025 16:25:00
The Welsh Government has today announced over £2 million of additional funding to provide victims of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence with support and advice.
Pharmacies in Wales to provide 2 new national services to treat sore throats and UTIs01/05/2025 14:05:00
Two extra services to treat common conditions without a prescription from the pharmacy will be available from most community pharmacies across Wales.
New training to improve how Cafcass Cymru works with adult and child survivors of domestic abuse01/05/2025 11:25:00
The Safe & Together Institute have been commissioned by Cafcass Cymru to deliver training to all practitioner staff with the aim of improving how we work with adult and child survivors of domestic abuse.