New GSK Community Health Programme announces 15 charities to receive funding and development

A total of 15 health and care charities have been selected to join the first cohort of the new GSK Community Health programme supporting very small charities tackling health inequalities, delivered in partnership with The King’s Fund. The programme will provide funding and support to community-based organisations working to improve the health of some of the most deprived communities in the UK.

Health inequalities are avoidable and systematic differences that include access to health care, quality and experience of care, life expectancy, and wider factors such as environment and housing. There are stark gaps in health between the least and most deprived areas in the UK, with the cost-of-living squeeze and rising poverty also impacting many people’s health.

A considerable amount of the work to tackle health inequalities is carried out by very small charities working with their communities. These organisations can find it hard to access unrestricted funding and support for their leaders, particularly in the current economic climate, which has resulted in huge pressures on funding.

The successful charities, all with an annual income of between £20,000 and £150,000, were selected from more than 230 applications and will each receive £10,000 in unrestricted funding from GSK, plus a place on a sought-after leadership programme worth an additional £3,500, delivered by leading health charity The King’s Fund.

The 15 successful charities are:

Commenting on the new programme, Katie Pinnock, Director of UK Charitable Investments at GSK, said:

‘We are incredibly proud to support the GSK Community Health programme in partnership with The King’s Fund. Our commitment to working with communities to understand and tackle health disparities is at the heart of this initiative. By providing both funding and leadership development opportunities, we aim to empower these small but impactful charities to continue their vital work in addressing health inequalities. The dedication and resilience of these organisations are truly inspiring, and we are honoured to support their efforts in making a tangible difference to the health and wellbeing of some of the UK's most deprived communities.’

Lisa Weaks, Senior Associate at The King’s Fund, said:

‘Despite incredibly limited resources and funding, these charities provide vital and wide-reaching services to improve the health of some of the most vulnerable people in their communities and help tackle deeply ingrained health inequalities. People leading these charities work under enormous pressure and can find it very hard to access funding and leadership support. We are therefore really pleased to be able to offer all successful charities a place on a leadership programme to enable these aspirational leaders to enhance their skills and realise their ambitions to increase their organisation’s impact. We look forward to working with and learning from them.’

This new Community Health programme builds on the longstanding partnership between GSK and The King’s Fund that has seen the organisations run the GSK IMPACT Awards for small and medium-sized charities working to improve health and wellbeing for 28 years, in addition to recent programmes supporting smaller charities addressing health inequalities.