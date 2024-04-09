Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
New guidance: Assessing the well-led key question for NHS trusts
Good leadership has a significant impact on staff morale and patient experiences of care. Our guidance on how we will assess the well-led key question aims to support NHS trusts to understand what good leadership looks like. Good leadership enables better care for patients, and a more sustainable health and care service.
We have now published our full guidance to support our assessments of the well-led key question for NHS trusts. This has been developed in collaboration with NHS England.
What is happening and when?
We continue to carry out trust-level assessments of the well-led key question in response to regulatory risk. We are also planning to work with some providers from later this month to enable them to share their experiences of this approach before wider roll out.
We will keep providers updated on further key dates via our bulletins and email.
How we will assess and rate the well-led key question at trust level for NHS trusts
Using the 8 quality statements under the well-led key question will ensure our assessments have a strong focus on:
- leadership
- culture
- governance.
We are not making changes to how we rate at service level (or location level for acute trusts).
Scope of the first NHS trust-level assessments
The first trust-level assessments under the single assessment framework will be based on an assessment of the 8 quality statements under the well-led key question.
We are taking this approach because it will give us a starting point and enable us to issue a first rating based on a full assessment at the trust level.
When we award our first new ratings under the new approach we will be confident that:
- they are the right judgements.
- we have considered the full scope of the assessment of both leadership and wider organisational performance.
- this approach reflects previous challenges over several years in updating overall trust ratings.
- we can address the complexity of assessing organisational leadership, culture and management by using the new quality statements under the well-led key question.
Find out more about the scope and approach to well-led assessment for NHS trusts: Our new assessment approach: Assessing the well-led key question for NHS trusts
Related information
Guidance for NHS trusts and foundation trusts: assessing the well-led key question
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/new-guidance-assessing-well-led-key-question-nhs-trusts
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
Integrated care system assessments: update April 202405/04/2024 13:20:00
The Health and Care Act 2022 gives us new responsibilities to assess whether integrated care systems (ICSs) are meeting the needs of their local populations.
Final guidance on visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals and hospices04/04/2024 11:25:00
Following consultation earlier this year, we have now published final guidance to help providers understand and meet the new fundamental standard on visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals, and hospices.
Joint statement on Martha's Rule from the NMC, GMC and CQC03/04/2024 12:20:00
A joint statement from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, General Medical Council and Care Quality Commission, on our support for the implementation of Martha's Rule by NHS England.
Joint statement on Martha's Rule from the NMC, GMC and CQC02/04/2024 16:25:00
A joint statement from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, General Medical Council and Care Quality Commission, on our support for the implementation of Martha's Rule by NHS England.
Tell us what your maternity care was like for you in 202406/03/2024 13:05:00
CQC's 2024 national maternity survey is happening soon. The survey is carried out every year. It asks women and other people who have used maternity services about their experience of maternity care.
Our new assessment approach: Assessing the well-led key question for NHS trusts04/03/2024 12:20:00
As a part of introducing our new approach, we plan to start work on well-led assessments for NHS trusts which have been developed in collaboration with NHS England.
Working with National Voices and the Point of Care Foundation on Regulators’ Pioneer Fund project21/02/2024 12:05:00
In September 2023, the Regulators’ Pioneer Fund awarded us a grant of £635,394.
National survey shows some improvement in maternity experiences, but help not always available when needed09/02/2024 16:05:00
Findings from a survey of more than 25,500 women and people who used NHS maternity services in 2023 indicate some aspects of care have improved in the past year, but many maternity care experiences are still less positive than they were five years ago.
Secretary of State commissions CQC to conduct rapid review into Nottingham mental health services02/02/2024 10:25:00
Victoria Atkins MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, has commissioned us to conduct a special review into Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust under Section 48 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.