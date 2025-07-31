New guidance for gyms and leisure centres to make safer spaces for women and girls

This Girl Can has helped produce tools and training to ensure facilities are safer for all women.

This Girl Can has joined forces with ukactive, CIMSPA and Women’s Aid to publish new guidance to help fitness and leisure facilities continue to create safer spaces for women and girls to be active. Launched yesterday on the newly updated Safer Spaces to Move hub, the resources include training for staff on responding to instances of sexual harassment and intimidation. Research shows that sexual harassment is prevalent across society, with 71% of women of all ages having experienced some form of sexual harassment in a public space. This Girl Can’s 2023 survey with ukactive also found that four in 10 (42%) women said they had experienced at least one form of sexual harassment or intimidation, such as inappropriate comments, staring or encroachment of personal space while in a gym or leisure facility. This figure almost doubled for those aged 16 to 24, increasing to 83%.

Claire Edwards, our head of campaign activation, said: "This Girl Can exists so that all women feel they have the opportunity to be active in ways that they love.

"Our research continues to show that more can be done to protect women in all active spaces. Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected when exercising. Harassment, whether in gyms, leisure centres or elsewhere, is unacceptable.

"Sexual harassment is a crime, but it is sadly a daily experience for many women. Yesterday’s launch enables us to empower gyms, leisure centres and other facilities with the knowledge and tools they need to identify harassment and respond decisively, creating safer spaces for all women to be active."

Gyms and leisure centres have an important role to play in supporting more women and girls to be active, with 11.5 million people over the age of 16 being members of a health and fitness club, according to the UK Health & Fitness Market Report 2025.

And our Active Lives Adult Survey 2023-24 showed that fitness activities are growing in popularity for women and girls aged 16 and over, with 7.6 million having taken part at least twice in the previous 28 days.

As more women turn to fitness, This Girl Can recognises the need to create environments where all women feel safe, respected and able to take part confidently.