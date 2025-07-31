Sport England
|Printable version
New guidance for gyms and leisure centres to make safer spaces for women and girls
This Girl Can has helped produce tools and training to ensure facilities are safer for all women.
This Girl Can has joined forces with ukactive, CIMSPA and Women’s Aid to publish new guidance to help fitness and leisure facilities continue to create safer spaces for women and girls to be active.
Launched yesterday on the newly updated Safer Spaces to Move hub, the resources include training for staff on responding to instances of sexual harassment and intimidation.
Research shows that sexual harassment is prevalent across society, with 71% of women of all ages having experienced some form of sexual harassment in a public space.
This Girl Can’s 2023 survey with ukactive also found that four in 10 (42%) women said they had experienced at least one form of sexual harassment or intimidation, such as inappropriate comments, staring or encroachment of personal space while in a gym or leisure facility. This figure almost doubled for those aged 16 to 24, increasing to 83%.
Claire Edwards, our head of campaign activation, said: "This Girl Can exists so that all women feel they have the opportunity to be active in ways that they love.
"Our research continues to show that more can be done to protect women in all active spaces. Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected when exercising. Harassment, whether in gyms, leisure centres or elsewhere, is unacceptable.
"Sexual harassment is a crime, but it is sadly a daily experience for many women. Yesterday’s launch enables us to empower gyms, leisure centres and other facilities with the knowledge and tools they need to identify harassment and respond decisively, creating safer spaces for all women to be active."
Gyms and leisure centres have an important role to play in supporting more women and girls to be active, with 11.5 million people over the age of 16 being members of a health and fitness club, according to the UK Health & Fitness Market Report 2025.
And our Active Lives Adult Survey 2023-24 showed that fitness activities are growing in popularity for women and girls aged 16 and over, with 7.6 million having taken part at least twice in the previous 28 days.
As more women turn to fitness, This Girl Can recognises the need to create environments where all women feel safe, respected and able to take part confidently.
"Yesterday’s launch enables us to empower gyms, leisure centres and other facilities with the knowledge and tools they need to identify harassment and respond decisively, creating safer spaces for all women to be active."
Claire Edwards
Head of campaign activation, This Girl Can
Hattie Jones, head of membership and sector development at ukactive, said: "We are proud to work with This Girl Can, CIMSPA and Women’s Aid to develop these practical resources, which mark the latest step forward in our sector’s commitment to ensure that every woman and girl feels confident and welcome using gyms and leisure centres.
"It is vital that all industries take responsibility in helping to tackle sexual harassment, and the launch of these resources will support more gyms and leisure centres to create safer spaces so more women and girls can confidently reap the rewards of being active.
"We want to continue this journey of improvement and ensure all operators and their workforces feel empowered and supported to respond appropriately to any instances of sexual harassment and intimidation."
The resources were developed in consultation with experts from across the physical activity sector, including a dedicated taskforce of representatives from public, private and independent operators.
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/guidance-gyms-and-leisure-centres-safer-women
Latest News from
Sport England
Chief executive's letter to Select Committee in full02/07/2025 12:15:00
Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth has written to the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee following his appearance at the 'Game On' inquiry last month.
Bold new vision for safe sport unveiled25/06/2025 16:20:00
The first findings of the Safe Sport project, which aims to establish a unified approach to safeguarding in sport, have been published.
Chair welcomes major government investment in grassroots sport23/06/2025 09:15:00
The government has committed £400 million to new and upgraded grassroots sport facilities across the UK, alongside £500m to support world-class sporting events
This Girl Can launches group exercise resource hub06/06/2025 10:10:00
Created with EMD UK, Reach Up aims to transform more women’s lives through group exercise
Our funding helps Bradford deliver world-leading results for children26/05/2025 10:15:00
As new research finds the JU:MP programme, funded by us and the National Lottery, is having a significant impact on getting children active in Bradford, we’re investing an extra £4 million into our partnership there
Studio You and Nike join forces on new PE video series30/04/2025 10:05:00
This Girl Can's digital exercise platform for teenage girls teams up with Nike to launch a new hub of exercise and physical activity lessons – designed by girls and endorsed by teachers.
Record numbers playing sport and taking part in physical activity24/04/2025 16:05:00
Significant growth in activity levels for older adults and disabled people but more work to do to support those living in the most deprived places
Statement issued following Supreme Court ruling16/04/2025 14:05:00
Following today's ruling by the Supreme Court that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, the concept of which has been ruled to be binary, we've issued the below statement.