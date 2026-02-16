New guidance for inspectors on care in non-clinical spaces

We have updated our guidance for inspectors assessing safety and quality of hospital care provided in a non-designated clinical space.

Across the NHS, patients are receiving ‘corridor care’ in spaces that were not designed, staffed or equipped for patient care, such as waiting rooms, corridors, and other temporary care environments. This reflects the current lack of capacity to manage rising demand.

Delivering care in such spaces should not be regarded as acceptable and must not become normalised. But, in situations where physical capacity is unable to meet the demand for clinical space, hospital staff need to make risk-based decisions to decide the safest possible approach.

The updated guidance will help our inspectors collect the right evidence to assess if hospitals have:

carried out a robust assessment of the safest place to care for patients

taken all appropriate steps to reduce safety risks and avoid preventable harm

created a plan to stop the use of any non-designated clinical space from the time of its implementation

put plans in place to prevent the use of corridor care or other non-clinical spaces from becoming routine

recognised the use of corridor care as part of an urgent system response to patient demand, that requires system-wide solutions

