Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
New guidance for inspectors on care in non-clinical spaces
We have updated our guidance for inspectors assessing safety and quality of hospital care provided in a non-designated clinical space.
Across the NHS, patients are receiving ‘corridor care’ in spaces that were not designed, staffed or equipped for patient care, such as waiting rooms, corridors, and other temporary care environments. This reflects the current lack of capacity to manage rising demand.
Delivering care in such spaces should not be regarded as acceptable and must not become normalised. But, in situations where physical capacity is unable to meet the demand for clinical space, hospital staff need to make risk-based decisions to decide the safest possible approach.
The updated guidance will help our inspectors collect the right evidence to assess if hospitals have:
- carried out a robust assessment of the safest place to care for patients
- taken all appropriate steps to reduce safety risks and avoid preventable harm
- created a plan to stop the use of any non-designated clinical space from the time of its implementation
- put plans in place to prevent the use of corridor care or other non-clinical spaces from becoming routine
- recognised the use of corridor care as part of an urgent system response to patient demand, that requires system-wide solutions
Dr Toli Onon, CQC’s Chief Inspector of Hospitals said:
People should be receiving safe and effective hospital care in an environment that allows for their privacy and dignity to be protected – that’s what patients deserve and what staff want to be able to deliver every time. We know that being treated in a corridor or other inappropriate space is undignified and unsafe for patients. Staff morale is also affected when they are unable to provide the standard of care they strive for.
“We recognise that in times of heightened pressure trusts will need to make difficult risk-based decisions to determine the safest place for patients to be - but corridor care must not become normalised. Where a hospital does use a corridor or other temporary space, we will look for assurance they are doing everything possible to mitigate risk and ensure patients are protected from harm. We will also seek evidence that trusts are working with system partners and patients to enable timely discharge and improve patient flow and that they have they have a plan in place to ensure corridor care is not used as a long-term solution. We have seen evidence of actions to mitigate risk at some trusts - but every trust needs to have these in place.
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/new-guidance-inspectors-care-non-clinical-spaces
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
Give feedback on care online now02/02/2026 11:05:00
Our Give feedback on care service is now available again on this website.
People waiting too long for mental health care and becoming more ill while they wait, CQC finds29/01/2026 16:20:00
Increasing demand for services and higher thresholds for admission are leading to long waits for mental health care, CQC’s annual report into the use of the Mental Health Act highlighted today, 29 January 2026.
Children not always recognised as domestic abuse victims in their own right, inspectorates warn21/01/2026 14:07:00
Children who are affected by domestic abuse are not being consistently recognised as victims despite this being set out in law, according to a new joint report by Ofsted, the CQC, HMICFRS, and HMIP.
Rebuilding CQC: progress during 202524/12/2025 12:10:00
Throughout 2025, we have been working to rebuild CQC, getting back to our purpose of providing effective regulation of health and adult social care services.
CQC to continue to lead on programme of Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews (ICETRs)23/12/2025 12:15:00
CQC is pleased to announce that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has recently asked us to continue to lead on the programme of Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews (ICETRs).
Tell us what maternity care is like for you in 202615/12/2025 12:20:00
CQC’s 2026 national maternity survey is happening soon.
Our improvement plans for 202627/11/2025 16:15:00
We have been working to rebuild CQC, getting us back to our purpose of providing effective regulation of health and adult social care services.
CQC local authority assessments: hearing from you as we develop our future approach05/11/2025 15:20:00
We are currently assessing all 153 local authorities in England to review how they are meeting their adult social care duties under Part 1 of the Care Act (2014).
CQC warns lack of investment in community services threatens shift towards care outside hospital – and risks ‘erosion’ of care quality24/10/2025 15:30:00
The health and social care system remains fragmented and under severe strain as it prepares for a major shift from hospital to community care, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has warned in its annual State of Care report.