New guidance from MHCLG on Long-Term Rough Sleeping Partnership Plans

MHCLG has published guidance on Long-Term Rough Sleeping Partnership Plans alongside a wider toolkit for local authority homelessness strategies and action plans. The documents set new expectations tied to homelessness funding from 2026/27 and outline how councils should plan, monitor and coordinate homelessness and rough sleeping services.

The guidance introduces:

A requirement for some councils to produce dedicated Long-Term Rough Sleeping Partnership Plans

New expectations for homelessness action plans tied to government grant funding

Greater emphasis on measurable targets, prevention activity and multi-agency working

Stronger oversight of temporary accommodation and B&B use

Increased MHCLG monitoring and intervention powers linked to local performance.

Long-Term Rough Sleeping Partnership Plans

The guidance applies primarily to councils receiving Long-Term Rough Sleeping Innovation Programme funding and other authorities identified by MHCLG as having significant rough sleeping pressures. Plans must focus on people experiencing repeat or sustained rough sleeping, particularly those with complex needs who require coordinated support across services.

Partnership Plans must be completed by 1 December 2026 and future programme funding may depend on plans being in place and implemented.

Read the full guidance here

Homelessness strategies and action plans

Alongside the rough sleeping guidance, MHCLG has published a wider toolkit setting expectations for homelessness strategies and action plans from Autumn 2026 onwards.

Councils receiving the Homelessness, Rough Sleeping and Domestic Abuse Grant will be expected to publish and maintain homelessness action plans which include:

Measurable homelessness and rough sleeping targets

Governance and partnership arrangements

Temporary accommodation policies

Links to related plans such as B&B elimination plans and rough sleeping strategies.

Read the full toolkit here