Homeless Link
|Printable version
New guidance from MHCLG on Long-Term Rough Sleeping Partnership Plans
MHCLG has published guidance on Long-Term Rough Sleeping Partnership Plans alongside a wider toolkit for local authority homelessness strategies and action plans. The documents set new expectations tied to homelessness funding from 2026/27 and outline how councils should plan, monitor and coordinate homelessness and rough sleeping services.
The guidance introduces:
- A requirement for some councils to produce dedicated Long-Term Rough Sleeping Partnership Plans
- New expectations for homelessness action plans tied to government grant funding
- Greater emphasis on measurable targets, prevention activity and multi-agency working
- Stronger oversight of temporary accommodation and B&B use
- Increased MHCLG monitoring and intervention powers linked to local performance.
Long-Term Rough Sleeping Partnership Plans
The guidance applies primarily to councils receiving Long-Term Rough Sleeping Innovation Programme funding and other authorities identified by MHCLG as having significant rough sleeping pressures. Plans must focus on people experiencing repeat or sustained rough sleeping, particularly those with complex needs who require coordinated support across services.
Partnership Plans must be completed by 1 December 2026 and future programme funding may depend on plans being in place and implemented.
Homelessness strategies and action plans
Alongside the rough sleeping guidance, MHCLG has published a wider toolkit setting expectations for homelessness strategies and action plans from Autumn 2026 onwards.
Councils receiving the Homelessness, Rough Sleeping and Domestic Abuse Grant will be expected to publish and maintain homelessness action plans which include:
- Measurable homelessness and rough sleeping targets
- Governance and partnership arrangements
- Temporary accommodation policies
- Links to related plans such as B&B elimination plans and rough sleeping strategies.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-guidance-from-mhclg-on-long-term-rough-sleeping-partnership-plans/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
STAIRs: What Supported Housing Providers Need to Know27/05/2026 15:05:00
In the first of a series of blogs on new regulations in the homelessness sector, Homeless Link Associate Consultant Becky Elton explains the implications of new access to information requirements.
Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) draft Code of Guidance26/05/2026 11:15:00
On 21st May 2026 the Minister for Women and Equalities, Bridget Phillipson, laid the long-awaited Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) draft Code of Guidance before Parliament.
Cuckooing now an illegal offence22/05/2026 10:20:00
In the context of housing, cuckooing refers to the process whereby a person or people take over another person’s home. The cuckoo-er (person doing the cuckooing) may use the property as a place to stay, for financial benefit, or to operate illegal activities such as drug dealing or sex work.
New podcast episode explores the accessibility of ESOL and learning provision for people experiencing homelessness22/05/2026 09:20:00
ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes and wider learning provision can play a transformative role for people experiencing homelessness. Learning can improve confidence, communication skills, and create an environment for relationship-building. More broadly, access to education and training can provide structure, routine, and a sense of purpose, while also supporting pathways into volunteering, further education, and employment.
Community of Practice supports local Housing First to thrive despite challenges20/05/2026 11:10:00
Andrew Moore, Cambridge Housing First Service Manager, discusses the benefits of having a space to collaborate on and advocate for Housing First and invites Housing First leads to join the Community of Practice.
Putting Lived Experience at the Heart of Ending Homelessness19/05/2026 11:10:00
Voices for Homeless is a peer-led group based on the simple truth: people with lived experience know what needs to change.
Funding safer, inclusive homelessness support for LGBT+ young people nationwide from Henry Smith Foundation18/05/2026 10:25:00
Funding available to help homelessness organisations become safer and more inclusive for LGBT+ young people, ensuring they experience respectful and consistent support when seeking help. And to improve practice and learning across the sector.
Why the National Homelessness Skills Framework matters – and how you can help shape what’s next12/05/2026 13:20:00
Hello there! My name is Sirea Jabar. I have recently switched roles at Homeless Link, from regional partnership manager (North) to National Learning and Development Manager, leading on the National Homelessness Skills Framework (NHSF).
Designing community into housing for positive, sustainable outcomes07/05/2026 10:05:00
Your Place discusses its innovative congregate Housing First model and its transformative outcomes for residents. Their CEO, Amanda Dubarry, will be speaking in more detail on the subject at a workshop session at Homeless Link's Under One Roof conference in June.