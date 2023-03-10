Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
New guidance launched for holiday caravan park owners and operators
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) publishes guidance for holiday caravan park owners and operators.
Holiday parks can read the new guidance document "Holiday parks: Guidance for holiday park owners and operators selling holiday caravans/holiday lodges for private ownership" here.
Please find the joint statement below from CTSI and the NCC in response to the new government guidance:
The NCC – National Caravan Council – welcomes the government sponsored guidance titled ‘Holiday parks’ written specifically for holiday park operators to assist them in understanding, in practical terms, how existing consumer law is applied to the holiday park sector.
The guidance, which the NCC was pleased to comment on as part of a consultation exercise, covers all dealings and contracts with ‘consumers’ including those who, through an agreement, own a holiday caravan or holiday lodge pitched on a holiday park, or those who are going to buy one. It also includes situations that CTSI think are more likely or less likely to breach the law.
Commenting on the guidance NCC’s Director General, John Lally, said:
“It is 18 years since Government (Office for Fair Trading) issued specific guidance for the holiday park sector. In the intervening years much has changed in the demand for holidays in the UK. The desire to own an easily accessible holiday bolt-hole by the sea or in the countryside grew as personal aspirations rose. During the pandemic the attraction of such a refuge that offered a safe, secure and ‘socially distanced by design’ escape increased, and it is important that parks can meet the growing expectations of those new to the market.
“The NCC welcomes this new guidance written specifically for park owners and operators to guide them through the complex avenues of contract law and fair-trading legislation as it applies to the holiday park sector.
“We fully support the clear, unambiguous information that the BEIS Business Companion series offers, and its no-nonsense approach to real-life practical issues park owners and operators face every day. The guidance on marketing and the sales process, the importance of using clear and transparent documentation (the contract) and helping new owners to understand the costs and obligations of becoming a holiday caravan or holiday lodge owner reflects our own earlier information to park owners/operators. We look forward to continuing to work with CTSI and BEIS in ensuring that the guidance is circulated amongst holiday parks as widely as possible”.
Sue Steward, Head of Education and Training at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute said:
“We have consulted with stakeholders and key people from industry to develop this guide that sets out how consumer law could apply to businesses owning and/or operating holiday parks selling holiday caravans / lodges for private ownership.
The guide covers contract law and unfair terms, fair-trading law, how to support caravan owners, understanding the legislation in place and much more. We have included some practical situations that we think are more likely or less likely to breach the law to help those owning or operating holiday caravan parks understand their legal obligations.
We have valued the support from the NCC and we look forward to assisting in promoting the guide with their membership and networks.”
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses.
CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk, 01268 582240
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy/news-room/2023/new-guidance-launched-for-holiday-caravan-park-owners-and-operators/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
February news and policy round-up24/02/2023 15:05:00
Tabling House of Lords amendments to the Retained EU Law Bill
CTSI shares food scandal concerns21/02/2023 16:30:00
CTSI shares NFU chief’s concerns about potential for ‘disastrous’ food scandal.
£40,000 worth of illegal vapes taken off City streets set to be destroyed17/02/2023 13:10:00
The City of London Corporation’s Trading Standard’s team has seized £40,000 worth of banned vapes from a Square Mile retailer.
Warning over unsafe ‘Boxo Blend’ blenders after fatal fire15/02/2023 13:20:00
Islington Council has issued a warning about unsafe ‘Boxo Blend’ kitchen blenders, after one of the devices caused a fatal flat fire in Haringey.
Give romance scammers the cold shoulder this Valentine’s Day, CTSI urges10/02/2023 12:10:00
Trading Standards experts are warning those looking to fall in love not to fall for romance scams.
CTSI issues warning about e-bike and e-scooter battery fires09/02/2023 14:20:00
Trading Standards urges public and retailers to avoid non-compliant devices following dramatic surge in house fires.
Government scraps BEIS07/02/2023 16:15:00
The Government has announced that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has been replaced with the new Department for Business and Trade, with International trade secretary Kemi Badenoch replacing Grant Shapps as Business Secretary.