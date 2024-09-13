Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
New guidance on AI and equality available to public sector bodies
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published new guidance to help the public sector embed equality considerations in their policies, including decisions to commission and/or use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
Every public sector organisation has a duty to ensure that its policies do not lead to unlawful discrimination and promote equality of opportunity and good relations. Local authorities, government departments, education and healthcare providers, uniformed services, regulators, inspectorates and ombudsmen are among those subject to the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED).
As Britain’s equality regulator, the EHRC has produced a package of advice to support the public sector to understand the potential impact of their policies on people with protected characteristics and make decisions with their PSED obligations in mind.
The guidance includes:
- Revised Public Sector Equality Duty and Data Protection guidance. This has been updated to provide examples of data that can used as a proxy for characteristics protected under the Equality Act 2010, as well as advice on how public bodies processing such data can comply with the PSED and data protection law (including in the context of AI).
- A range of case studies which demonstrate how local authorities can consider equality when commissioning and using AI technologies; and
- A step-by-step guide that provides practical advice for public authorities in England, so they are clear on how to assess the equality impact of their policies to meet legal requirements and to demonstrate best practice. This complements guidance the EHRC has already published to help public bodies in Scotland and Wales do this, in line with the different specific duties for England, Scotland and Wales.
John Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“Artificial intelligence and new digital technologies have the potential to transform delivery of the public services we all rely on. While these emerging technologies can improve service delivery and reduce costs, we also know that AI can perpetuate bias and discrimination when it’s implemented poorly.
“It is essential that public bodies carefully consider both the positive and the negative impacts the introduction of AI could have on service users with protected characteristics. This will help prevent unlawful discrimination and ensure real benefits are delivered for communities across Britian.
“We want to help the public sector to understand how they can utilise AI responsibly, while complying with the PSED and data protection legislation. The package of guidance we have published will support public sector bodies to navigate these challenges by assessing and addressing the equality impact of their policies”.
Related information
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/new-guidance-ai-and-equality-available-public-sector-bodies
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC publishes annual report and accounts for 2023-2413/09/2024 10:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published its annual report and accounts for the 2023-24 financial year, ending 31 March 2024.
Housing association employees win race discrimination case10/09/2024 11:20:00
One current and one former employee of London and Quadrant Housing Trust (L&Q) have received a financial settlement totalling £95,000, in a race discrimination case supported by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog publishes new guidance for employers supporting disabled staff with hybrid working05/09/2024 11:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has published new resources to help employers understand their legal obligations and the practical steps they can take to best support disabled employees with hybrid working.
Pontins apologise for race discrimination, as equality watchdog announces action plan02/09/2024 11:25:00
Implementation of an action plan to tackle discrimination against Irish Travellers at Pontins has begun today.
Equality watchdog advises orchestra leaders on measures to stop sexual harassment in the music industry29/08/2024 16:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today, together with the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM), published a toolkit which will support orchestra managers and those with HR responsibilities to prevent sexual harassment in the industry.
Equality watchdog helps claimants win landmark tribunal case against British Airways19/08/2024 13:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has helped claimants against British Airways (BA) win a landmark tribunal case.
Human rights watchdog calls on governments to address major disparities faced by some ethnic minorities in England and Wales07/08/2024 12:15:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) today raised concerns to the United Nations (UN) about the different experiences many people from different ethnic minority groups face across healthcare, justice and employment in England and Wales.
Army apologises as former soldier wins substantial payout for alleged racist and sexist abuse02/08/2024 16:25:00
A former Corporal who fronted British Army recruitment campaigns has received an apology and a substantial financial settlement from the Ministry of Defence, after allegedly being subjected to racist and sexist abuse.
Six organisations named by equality watchdog for failing to report gender pay gap data01/08/2024 16:10:00
Defence and security technology company Ultra Electronics is among six organisations named by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) for missing deadlines to report their 2023-2024 gender pay gap data.