New guidance on battery storage sites

Supporting the planning and consenting process.

Planning guidance to assist applicants, decision-makers and other participants to effectively plan for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects has been published.

The guidance sets out how the planning process can ensure development is properly sited, well designed and responsive to its context. It also summarises regulatory requirements relevant to BESS.

Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee said:

“Battery Energy Storage Systems will play a role in Scotland’s transition towards a low-carbon, resilient and efficient energy system by supporting grid stability. This new planning guidance will support all parties in the planning process.

“It recognises that BESS remains an evolving sector, with few currently operational sites and the potential for change of battery technologies likely in the future. It encourages a proportionate and collaborative approach between applicants and decision-makers with a strong emphasis on appropriate site selection and effective pre-application engagement.”

Background

Planning Guidance: Battery Energy Storage Systems - gov.scot

The guidance was commissioned by the National Planning Hub and prepared by independent consultants Ironside Farrar with input from planning authorities, industry representatives, NatureScot, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

The guidance, which does not alter existing policy or regulation, offers practical advice to support consistent, well‑informed planning decisions and encourage constructive engagement between applicants, decision‑makers and local communities.

The guidance is not an exhaustive list or guide to all planning issues that may be encountered in planning for BESS. All applications for energy infrastructure are assessed on a case-by-case basis in accordance with applicable legislation and policy and take into account the circumstances of each individual case, consultation responses and representations from members of the public.