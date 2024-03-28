techUK
New Guidance: Procurement Act 2023 Documents Released
The Cabinet Office has released supportive documents ahead of the anticipated launch of the Procurement Act 2023 this October.
This development follows the laying of the Procurement Regulations 2024 before Parliament on Monday 25 March.
These documents provide comprehensive guidance, covering essential aspects of the Act including:
- Contracting Authority definition
- Covered Procurement Definition
- Valuation of Contracts
- Mixed Procurement
- Exempted Contracts
- Thresholds
The documents are designed to assist procurement practitioners and commercial policy leads within contracting authorities, they offer technical advice to be used when interpreting and understanding the Act and its key focus areas. Each document is structured to cover:
- Legal framework
- What has changed
- Key points and policy intent
- Linked notices or guidance, where relevant
- Where to find further information
It's important to clarify that when mentioning 'regulations' within the documents, the government is referencing to the Procurement Regulations 2024.
The documents highlight the central digital platform, which includes Find a Tender (FTS) for procurement notices and a new Supplier Information Service (SIS). This integrated platform will offer a unified registration process for both services, allowing suppliers to access FTS and SIS through the same account. This initiative aligns with the government's aim to streamline procurement processes through the Act's implementation.
The government plans to continue publishing guidance until June 2024, with all documents available on the government's website.
To stay up to date with techUK's activity around the Procurement Act 2023, get in touch with the Central Government team below!
