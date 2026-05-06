New guidance to support public authorities dealing with AI-generated FOI requests

Growing number of AI-generated requests placing strain on authorities

Some FOI requests misinterpret or misquote legislation

Guidance provides practical support to help organisations respond confidently and meet their legal duties

We have published new guidance to help public authorities confidently handle Freedom of Information (FOI) requests that involve the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The guidance responds directly to what FOI practitioners have told us about the growing impact of AI on their work. Public authorities are seeing an increase in the volume and complexity of requests generated using AI tools, including requests that misquote legislation or require significant clarification before they can be processed.

Without clear, practical support, this trend risks placing pressure on FOI teams and could lead to delays, errors or increased complaints. Our new guidance is designed to address these day-to-day challenges and help organisations meet their statutory obligations while continuing to operate effectively.

The guidance covers practical issues FOI practitioners are encountering, including:

requests generated using AI that misinterpret or misquote FOI legislation

managing higher volumes of requests that require clarification or refinement

maintaining fair and consistent handling of requests, regardless of how they are created

The guidance also includes examples of practical wording public authorities can use to encourage responsible use of AI by requesters and support clearer, more effective FOI requests.

Deborah Clark, Upstream Regulation Manager at the Information Commissioner’s Office, said:

“FOI practitioners have told us clearly that the rise in AI-generated requests is changing the day-to-day reality of their work. They are seeing higher volumes of requests, a greater complexity of request, and more cases that need careful clarification before they can be processed. “This guidance is about giving teams practical, sensible support, not adding new burdens. It does not change the law or create new requirements, instead it helps teams apply existing FOI principles consistently, regardless of how a request is created. Used responsibly, AI also has the potential to help public authorities improve how they handle FOI requests, and this guidance sits alongside our wider work to support innovation that delivers real benefits for organisations and the public. “Our aim is to support and maintain effective access to information for everyone, all the while making sure FOI services remain workable and resilient as technology continues to evolve.”

The guidance applies to all public authorities subject to the Freedom of Information Act. It builds on our existing resources and reflects learning from our casework, as well as direct engagement with stakeholders, FOI practitioners and our AI specialists.

The guidance for public authorities is available on our website.