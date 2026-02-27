National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
New guidance will prevent chaos in student housing market
New guidance published by the Government will prevent chaos in the student housing market when the Renters’ Rights Act is implemented from 1st May.
The Act introduces a new ground for possession so landlords renting to students can ensure properties are available to let to new students from one academic year to the next.
Under the Ground, landlords must provide tenants with four months’ notice before it could be enforced in the courts if needed. However, with the Act commencing in May, there was a very real risk that thousands of student properties would not be vacant in time for new arrivals in September this year.
Following extensive campaigning by the NRLA, new government guidance confirms that:
- Landlords will have until 31st May to formally notify students that they may use the Ground for possession to ensure properties are available for new incoming students.
- The formal notice to repossess a property using the Ground can be issued to student tenants any time between 1st May and 31st July, and for this year only, the minimum notice period is two months, rather than four.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“It is positive that the Government has taken on board our pragmatic concerns about the workability of a key aspect of the Act.
“There was a very real prospect that tens of thousands of students could have been denied access to the housing they need from September as landlords would have been unable to regain possession of properties in time.
“The guidance issued provides welcome clarity that will avoid such chaos.”
Notes:
- The guidance published by the Government can be accessed here.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/new-guidance-will-prevent-chaos-in-student-housing-market
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Landlords to save up to £500 as Government increases EV charge point grants27/02/2026 12:10:00
The NRLA has endorsed a Government announcement confirming a significant expansion in grant funding for electric vehicle (EV) charge points.
RentGuarantor becomes NRLA partner17/02/2026 16:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association has announced a closer partnership with RentGuarantor.
Landlords despair at court wait times rise16/02/2026 11:05:00
Court waiting times to process legitimate possession cases by landlords have increased despite a fall in the number of cases brought to them, according to new government data.
Chancellor's rental tax hike set to push up rents, landlord poll warns09/02/2026 11:10:00
Two thirds of landlords planning to increase rents cite forthcoming tax rises on the sector as a key reason according to new polling.
Decent homes standard brings welcome clarity for landlords and tenants30/01/2026 14:15:00
The Government has announced that the Decent Homes Standard will be extended to the private rented sector from 2035, marking a major shift in minimum housing requirements for private landlords.
Energy efficiency rule changes make rental home improvements realistic22/01/2026 16:15:00
Landlords are welcoming Government changes to proposed energy efficiency rules for the private rented sector, arguing they make improving the rental housing stock more realistic.
NRLA launches Wales manifesto ahead of May Senedd elections20/01/2026 16:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) yesterday launched its manifesto setting out how the next Welsh Government can promote a better private rented sector (PRS) across Wales.
Energy efficiency plans for rental housing unviable for most landlords says research15/12/2025 09:25:00
The Government’s plans to fund energy efficiency improvements in the private rented sector are financially unviable for most landlords, according to new research published by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).