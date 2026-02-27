New guidance will prevent chaos in student housing market

New guidance published by the Government will prevent chaos in the student housing market when the Renters’ Rights Act is implemented from 1st May.

The Act introduces a new ground for possession so landlords renting to students can ensure properties are available to let to new students from one academic year to the next.

Under the Ground, landlords must provide tenants with four months’ notice before it could be enforced in the courts if needed. However, with the Act commencing in May, there was a very real risk that thousands of student properties would not be vacant in time for new arrivals in September this year.

Following extensive campaigning by the NRLA, new government guidance confirms that:

Landlords will have until 31st May to formally notify students that they may use the Ground for possession to ensure properties are available for new incoming students.

The formal notice to repossess a property using the Ground can be issued to student tenants any time between 1st May and 31st July, and for this year only, the minimum notice period is two months, rather than four.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“It is positive that the Government has taken on board our pragmatic concerns about the workability of a key aspect of the Act.

“There was a very real prospect that tens of thousands of students could have been denied access to the housing they need from September as landlords would have been unable to regain possession of properties in time.

“The guidance issued provides welcome clarity that will avoid such chaos.”

Notes: