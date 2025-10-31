National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
New guide aims to improve support for children missing education
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has published new guidance to help councils better support children who are unable to go to school.
The Ombudsman has seen an exponential rise in complaints involving alternative education provision. Over the past three years its caseload has increased tenfold with 38 cases investigated in 2021-22 compared with 400 in 2024-25. Many of the cases now involve children facing challenges attending school because of anxiety, while a large proportion also involve children and young people with special educational needs.
The new guide shares the lessons from the Ombudsman’s casework, shining a light on where it has seen things go wrong. It also shares evidence of where it has seen good practice, demonstrating the positive impact that good administration has on local services.
The guide aims to help councils avoid some of the common mistakes found in the Ombudsman’s casework. The main ways councils can do this, is by:
- acting decisively – making prompt and clear decisions on whether it owes a duty to provide alternative education
- taking a person-centred approach to support – showing how they have considered the individual needs of children
- ensuring there are clear channels of communication
- handling complaints effectively
Mrs Amerdeep Clarke, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“We are seeing increasing numbers of families struggling to get the support their children need. Councils are under immense pressure, particularly because of the strain the special educational needs system is under not just locally but nationally.
“A report we issued in 2022 highlighted the serious concerns we had about the impact on children’s future potential when they are denied access to education. Sadly, the situation has not improved since then.
“However, by sharing both poor and good practice from our investigations in a short guide, we hope we can help officers making complex decisions in an increasingly pressurised environment. By getting the basics right, there is much that can be done to improve the experience of families whose children can no longer attend formal schooling.”
For more information and to access the guide, visit www.lgo.org.uk/information-centre/reports.
Downloads : GPG - Supporting children out of school (315KB)
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
West Sussex removed care transport for disabled adult without proper consideration - Ombudsman24/10/2025 11:05:00
West Sussex County Council will be inviting people to get in touch if they think the council's assessment of their needs has left them unable to access their day centre. This comes after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman highlighted concerns about how the council considered a family’s travel circumstances.
Ombudsman reveals huge safeguarding backlog at London council03/10/2025 09:15:00
More than 500 unread police welfare reports were uncovered during a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigation into a safeguarding complaint about London Borough of Haringey.
Ombudsman investigation uncovers significant delays in Yorkshire council’s EHC Plan process25/09/2025 14:15:00
Leeds City Council has been criticised for significant delays in making decisions about support for children with special educational needs.
Ombudsman calls for reform of adult care complaints in annual review18/09/2025 16:20:00
Complaints should be at the heart of any reform of adult social care in England, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman is urging in its annual review of complaints.
Cheshire East wrongly started care proceedings process against mum who simply needed support12/09/2025 11:10:00
A Cheshire East mum nearly had her children placed in care following the traumatic birth of her second child, after the council instigated care proceedings without proper evidence, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Ombudsman writes to Secretary of State after council refuses to accept recommendation on abuse survivor’s complaint12/09/2025 10:10:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has written to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Right Honourable Steve Reed MP OBE highlighting concerns about Leicester City Council.
Charity Commission fails to comply with Ombudsman’s findings10/09/2025 11:15:00
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has called on Parliament to hold the Charity Commission to account after it failed to comply with recommendations following an investigation into its handling of concerns about sexual abuse.