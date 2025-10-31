New guide aims to improve support for children missing education

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has published new guidance to help councils better support children who are unable to go to school.

The Ombudsman has seen an exponential rise in complaints involving alternative education provision. Over the past three years its caseload has increased tenfold with 38 cases investigated in 2021-22 compared with 400 in 2024-25. Many of the cases now involve children facing challenges attending school because of anxiety, while a large proportion also involve children and young people with special educational needs.

The new guide shares the lessons from the Ombudsman’s casework, shining a light on where it has seen things go wrong. It also shares evidence of where it has seen good practice, demonstrating the positive impact that good administration has on local services.

The guide aims to help councils avoid some of the common mistakes found in the Ombudsman’s casework. The main ways councils can do this, is by:

acting decisively – making prompt and clear decisions on whether it owes a duty to provide alternative education

taking a person-centred approach to support – showing how they have considered the individual needs of children

ensuring there are clear channels of communication

handling complaints effectively

Mrs Amerdeep Clarke, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:

“We are seeing increasing numbers of families struggling to get the support their children need. Councils are under immense pressure, particularly because of the strain the special educational needs system is under not just locally but nationally. “A report we issued in 2022 highlighted the serious concerns we had about the impact on children’s future potential when they are denied access to education. Sadly, the situation has not improved since then. “However, by sharing both poor and good practice from our investigations in a short guide, we hope we can help officers making complex decisions in an increasingly pressurised environment. By getting the basics right, there is much that can be done to improve the experience of families whose children can no longer attend formal schooling.”

For more information and to access the guide, visit www.lgo.org.uk/information-centre/reports.

Downloads : GPG - Supporting children out of school (315KB)