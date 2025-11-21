NHS Wales
|Printable version
New guide to help local authorities plan and design healthier places across Wales
Public Health Wales has published a new guide to support local authorities in Wales to design, plan and create places that enable people to live healthier, happier lives.
The Planning Healthy Places guide outlines how health can be embedded in the Local Development Plan (LDP) process, which is the long-term planning framework that sets out where and how new housing, employment, facilities, transport links, green space and community services will be located.
The built and natural environment has a significant influence on our health and wellbeing and can help to reduce health inequalities. Access to green spaces, good quality housing, safe spaces for walking and cycling, and opportunities to connect with others are all shaped by planning and design decisions.
The guide aims to help planning and health professionals work more closely together to ensure these health considerations are placed at the heart of future development across Wales.
It provides practical advice for planners, public health teams, and partners on:
- Using local health data and community needs to inform planning policies
- Incorporating health and wellbeing priorities into Local Development Plans
- Applying Health Impact Assessments (HIA) when drafting or reviewing policies
- Designing communities that support active travel, access to nature, social connection and healthy food
- Reducing inequalities by ensuring all communities benefit from healthy, well-designed environments.
The guide responds to a growing recognition across Wales that planning policy plays a key role in improving population health and reducing health inequalities, and that healthier environments can prevent illness and reduce pressure on health and care services in the long term.
Liz Green, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales, said:
“Good planning in Wales is more than design, it’s a way of enabling people to live healthier lives, create stronger communities, and facilitate access to a greener future. Spatial planning plays an important role in Wales's commitment to improving public health and wellbeing and reducing inequalities.
“This guide provides the tools to bring health into planning policy in Local Development Plans and the evidence to demonstrate how and why planning and design can link so closely to our health and well-being.”
The guide is intended for use by local authority planning policy teams, development management officers, local public health teams, Health Boards, Public Services Boards, and developers. It can also be adapted to support supplementary planning guidance and other local policy work.
Planning Healthy Places: A guide for local authorities in Wales for embedding health in planning policy
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/new-guide-to-help-local-authorities-plan-and-design-healthier-places-across-wales/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Wales offers advice for people affected by flooding after Storm Claudia17/11/2025 15:05:00
Public Health Wales has been working with agencies in the Monmouth area during the devastating floods caused by Storm Claudia. There is a significant risk to public health during the clean up following flooding, so it is important that people take precautions to avoid further illness.
First heat health impact reports for Wales show higher illness and death among vulnerable groups14/11/2025 12:15:00
The first heat health impact reports published in Wales demonstrate that ‘heat events’ such as heat waves, hot nights, moderate heat and cumulative heat have strong associations with increased morbidity and mortality, and recommends that more research is done in Wales to develop ongoing evidence of the impact of heat on health.
New free tools help employers to increase productivity and health of workforce13/11/2025 09:15:00
They say good things come in threes, and employers in Wales can now benefit from a trio of exciting new, free products designed to improve workplace health and wellbeing.
NHS Wales Launches Enhanced Diabetes Support Following Patient Insights Study12/11/2025 11:15:00
New research commissioned by Public Health Wales has revealed key insights into how people with Type 2 diabetes in Wales can be better supported to live well for longer with the condition.
Pioneering data 'Hwb' to accelerate research opportunities to improve lives and services in Wales11/11/2025 14:15:00
Public Health Wales (PHW) and SAIL Databank have partnered to launch a pioneering initiative aimed at transforming the use of public health data to inform decision-making, research, and policy in Wales.
How planning can shape healthier communities across Wales07/11/2025 10:20:00
A new research report has found that Local Development Plans (LDPs) offer a key opportunity to ensure that the planning system supports the health and wellbeing of people and communities across Wales.
Drop in new HIV cases amid record HIV testing, prevention and treatment in Wales06/11/2025 11:05:00
Data published yesterday shows a 20 per cent drop in new HIV cases in Wales last year. At the same time more people than ever before, have been tested for HIV in Wales, and prescriptions for prevention medication are at their highest level since it was introduced.
Deprivation and late-stage diagnosis continue to play a major role in mouth cancer data.05/11/2025 09:15:00
A new analysis from Public Health Wales has shown that deprivation continues to play a major role in both the incidence and survival rates of mouth cancer across Wales.
Health risk from high potency synthetic opioids and cannabinoids highlighted by Welsh drug testing service29/10/2025 15:20:00
Health experts at Public Health Wales are warning of the continuing dangers posed by highly potent synthetic opioids and synthetic cannabinoids, in the latest annual report from the Welsh Emerging Drug Identification Service (WEDINOS).