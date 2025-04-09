Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New guide to research and innovation challenges for climate adaptation released
A new report identifying the research and innovation needed to support the UK to adapt effectively to climate change was released recently.
Developed by the Government Office for Science and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Climate Adaptation Research and Innovation Framework (CARIF) outlines the research and innovation needed around climate adaptation.
CARIF is designed to make it easier for government, industry, and research communities to work together to tackle the challenges we face around adapting to climate change. The new framework is the first time the UK research needs across government and across sectors have been brought together in one place.
Environment Minister Emma Hardy recently said:
We are already seeing the impact of climate change and extreme weather on people’s lives, from transport disruption to flooding in people’s homes.
This is why, alongside our research into climate adaptation, we are exploring how we can set out stronger objectives to drive action to increase our preparedness for the impacts of climate change up to and beyond the next National Adaptation Programme in 2028.
Government Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Dame Angela McLean recently said:
We need new research to make the UK more resilient to climate change, and innovation to improve how effectively and affordably we ready systems for change. The UK has world-leading science capabilities which we can harness to ensure we are ready for future climate impacts.
We have spoken with academia, industry, UK government and the financial sector to produce this first Climate Adaptation Research and Innovation Framework. It aims to drive use of our science capabilities to address the climate adaptation challenge.
CARIF covers 11 sectors including nature, working land and seas, food security, water supply, energy, telecommunications and ICT, transport, town and cities and community preparedness/response, buildings, health, and business and finance.
Read the Climate Adaptation Research and Innovation Framework here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-guide-to-research-and-innovation-challenges-for-climate-adaptation-released
