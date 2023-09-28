New head of Geovation

An Ordnance Survey (OS) initiative, in association with HM Land Registry, Geovation is supported by leading organisations from across the geospatial industry. It brings together location-data, geotech and proptech collaborators and is at the forefront of open innovation, funding, access to OS geospatial data, geospatial expertise and land and property information.

Gareth joins Geovation from Transport for London (TfL), where he led the growth of the Open Innovation team and built a Design Thinking function, helping TfL to work with innovators to solve some of its biggest corporate and customer challenges. He is always driven by the desire to make things better and sees immense value in innovators and corporates joining forces to solve genuine challenges, whether big or small.