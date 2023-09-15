NHS Wales
New health outcomes data published
Public Health Wales has published new data on public health outcomes.
First published in March 2016, the purpose of the Public Health Outcomes Framework is to help understand the impact which individual behaviours, public services, programmes, and policies are having on health and wellbeing in Wales.
Key findings include:
- The percentage of mothers who report smoking at birth is incomplete across Wales for 2021, but ranges from 10.8% in Cardiff & Vale University Health Board (UHB) to almost 16% in Betsi Cadwaladr UHB
- The gap in employment rate for those living with a long-term health condition in 2022 is twice as high in the most deprived areas, compared to the least deprived
- Almost a third of children in Wales are living in poverty during 2020- 2022
- There is variation across Wales for vaccination rates at age 4, with the urban areas such as Cardiff and Newport having the lowest uptake during 2021/22
The Public Health Outcomes Framework is produced on behalf of Welsh Government and was developed in the context of other national strategies and frameworks that seek to inspire and inform action to improve the health of the nation. In particular, it underpins the national indicators for the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, by providing a more detailed range of measures that reflect the wider determinants that influence health and well-being.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/new-health-outcomes-data-published2/
