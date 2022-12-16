New health outcomes data published

Public Health Wales has published new data on public health outcomes.

First published in March 2016, the purpose of the Public Health Outcomes Framework is to help understand the impact which individual behaviours, public services, programmes and policies are having on health and wellbeing in Wales.

Key findings include:

The number of females aged between 19-24 years in education, employment and training steadily increased by around 10 per cent between 2011 and 2017 and has since remained stable.

Suicides in Wales are three times higher for males than females, and twice as high in the most deprived areas, compared to the least.

The gap between the least and most deprived areas in Wales, for premature deaths from non-communicable diseases, has been increasing in recent years, and is now almost two and half times greater in the most derived areas, compared to the least.

Deaths from road traffic injuries are three times more likely among males than females.

Trends in emergency admissions for hip fractures suggest the rate has been falling over the last 12 years

Teenage conceptions continue to fall at a steady rate in Wales.

The Public Health Wales Outcomes Framework is produced on behalf of Welsh Government and was developed in the context of other national strategies and frameworks that seek to inspire and inform action to improve the health of the nation. In particular, it underpins the national indicators for the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, by providing a more detailed range of measures that reflect the wider determinants that influence health and well-being.