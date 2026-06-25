Home Office
|Printable version
New Homes England 2025 to 2026 housebuilding statistics published
Today’s statistics show the number of housing starts on site and completions delivered by Homes England between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026.
Housing programmes delivered by Homes England resulted in 42,433 new houses starting on site and 40,332 new homes completed between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026. This represents an increase in both starts (by 11%) and completions (by 9%) compared to the same period the previous year.
32,243 of the housing completions for this period were for affordable homes. This is a 14% increase on the previous year and represents 80% of all completions.
Of the affordable homes completed in this period:
-
9,381 were for social rent, an increase of 65%.
-
13,388 were for Intermediate Affordable Housing Schemes, an increase of 13%
-
9,460 were for affordable rent, a decrease of 12% on the same period last year
33,171 of new starts on site were for affordable houses, a 12% increase on the previous year and representing 78% of all starts.
Of the affordable homes started in this period:
-
4,280 were for social rent, a decrease of 24% on the previous year
-
1,696 were for intermediate affordable housing schemes, including shared ownership and rent to buy — a decrease of 34% on the previous year
-
1,427 were for affordable rent, a decrease of 44%.
-
82% were delivered by the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) 2021-26.
-
13% were delivered by the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) – Bridge Funding
-
2% were delivered by the Home Building Fund (HBF)2.
-
2% were delivered by the Single Land Programme (SLP).
The Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme (SOAHP) 2016-21 closed at the end of 2025-26, with final completions achieved in March 2026. Over its lifetime, the programme delivered 135,331 affordable homes.
Homes England had a target for the programme of 130,000 starts, which excludes nil-grant units delivered above a 10% cap. Excluding these nil-grant units from delivery, a total of 132,540 eligible completions were recorded, exceeding the target. These 132,540 units include Right to Buy replacement homes and AHP 2015-18 grant-funded units started from 2016-17 onwards, and exclude 24,748 nil-grant units delivered above the 10% cap.
Amy Rees CB, Chief Executive of Homes England, said:
Today’s figures are a marker of progress – more homes started, more homes completed, and a significant 65% increase in social rent completions. This reflects the Agency’s continued focus, alongside our partners, on delivering the tenures that matter most to those in need.
With the government’s landmark £39 billion Social and Affordable Homes Programme now underway, and the National Housing Bank operational, we have strong, long-term foundations to build momentum at scale.
There is more to do, and we are clear about the challenges ahead. But I am proud of what the team has achieved this year and confident in our ability to continue delivering the homes that communities across England need.
Notes to editors
-
Homes England also manages the Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme in England (including in London on behalf of the GLA). However, the completions are reported by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and, therefore, are excluded from these statistics.
-
National housing statistics are published twice a year showing half and full year starts and completions as part of planned national statistical releases. The next release is half year starts and completions, which are due to be published in November or December 2026. Housing figures cannot be provided outside of these official releases.
-
Homes England programmes are funded by central government to enable private registered providers, house builders, community groups and local authorities to deliver affordable housing.
-
This release presents the housing starts on site and housing completions delivered by Homes England between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026 in England excluding London (for both the current and historical series) with the exception of the Build to Rent (BtR), Builders Finance Fund (BFF), Get Britain Building (GBB), the Home Building Fund – Short Term Fund (HBF-STF) and the Home Building Fund (HBF) programmes which are administered by Homes England on behalf of the Greater London Authority (GLA) and where delivery covers all of England including London.
-
Since April 2012, the Mayor of London has had oversight of strategic housing, regeneration and economic development in London.
-
The list of programmes included in these totals are detailed in the official housing statistics report (Housing Statistics 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026 - GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-homes-england-2025-to-2026-housebuilding-statistics-published
Latest News from
Home Office
Domestic abuse specialists embedded in 12 more 999 control rooms24/06/2026 15:15:00
Domestic abuse specialists will be deployed to 12 new 999 control rooms, under the second phase of ‘Raneem’s Law.’
Border Force secures its largest ever cannabis seizure19/06/2026 16:30:00
12 tonne haul found at Southampton Port smashes records.
Specialist police units now deployed under new UK-France deal19/06/2026 13:20:00
Two new French police units are now on the ground in Northern France, marking a significant step in joint UK-France efforts to stop dangerous illegal crossings.
Controlling spending is not abuse say a fifth of young men17/06/2026 15:20:00
One in 5 young men do not consider controlling someone's spending as abuse, as the government and banks unite as part of the Enough campaign.
New police data-sharing to target organised crime16/06/2026 11:10:00
UK police to access European vehicle data in seconds, accelerating organised crime investigations.
Government welcomes hospitality and tourism sector plans to further strengthen its safety standards to prevent violence against women and girls15/06/2026 13:14:00
At a meeting of leading figures from the UK’s hospitality, tourism and night-time economy sectors, ministers heard the industry’s plans to further bolster safety standards across the industry.
PoliceAI to speed up investigations and fight crime11/06/2026 15:20:00
Officers across England and Wales will spend less time behind desks and more time protecting their communities.
New powers to crack down on hostile foreign state organisations11/06/2026 13:24:00
New powers introduced to crack down on organisations carrying out hostile activity on behalf of foreign states, including proxy groups who do their bidding.