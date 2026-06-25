New Homes England 2025 to 2026 housebuilding statistics published

Today’s statistics show the number of housing starts on site and completions delivered by Homes England between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026.

Housing programmes delivered by Homes England resulted in 42,433 new houses starting on site and 40,332 new homes completed between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026. This represents an increase in both starts (by 11%) and completions (by 9%) compared to the same period the previous year.

32,243 of the housing completions for this period were for affordable homes. This is a 14% increase on the previous year and represents 80% of all completions.

Of the affordable homes completed in this period:

9,381 were for social rent, an increase of 65%.

13,388 were for Intermediate Affordable Housing Schemes, an increase of 13%

9,460 were for affordable rent, a decrease of 12% on the same period last year

33,171 of new starts on site were for affordable houses, a 12% increase on the previous year and representing 78% of all starts.

Of the affordable homes started in this period:

4,280 were for social rent, a decrease of 24% on the previous year

1,696 were for intermediate affordable housing schemes, including shared ownership and rent to buy — a decrease of 34% on the previous year

1,427 were for affordable rent, a decrease of 44%.

82% were delivered by the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) 2021-26.

13% were delivered by the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) – Bridge Funding

2% were delivered by the Home Building Fund (HBF)2.

2% were delivered by the Single Land Programme (SLP).

The Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme (SOAHP) 2016-21 closed at the end of 2025-26, with final completions achieved in March 2026. Over its lifetime, the programme delivered 135,331 affordable homes.

Homes England had a target for the programme of 130,000 starts, which excludes nil-grant units delivered above a 10% cap. Excluding these nil-grant units from delivery, a total of 132,540 eligible completions were recorded, exceeding the target. These 132,540 units include Right to Buy replacement homes and AHP 2015-18 grant-funded units started from 2016-17 onwards, and exclude 24,748 nil-grant units delivered above the 10% cap.

Amy Rees CB, Chief Executive of Homes England, said:

Today’s figures are a marker of progress – more homes started, more homes completed, and a significant 65% increase in social rent completions. This reflects the Agency’s continued focus, alongside our partners, on delivering the tenures that matter most to those in need. With the government’s landmark £39 billion Social and Affordable Homes Programme now underway, and the National Housing Bank operational, we have strong, long-term foundations to build momentum at scale. There is more to do, and we are clear about the challenges ahead. But I am proud of what the team has achieved this year and confident in our ability to continue delivering the homes that communities across England need.

Notes to editors