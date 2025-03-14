New Horizon Europe project to address heatwaves and air pollution

Scientific Computing, operated by STFC was awarded €686,726 from a new Horizon Europe funded initiative, UrbanAIR.

Working with European cities

European cities are experiencing increasingly severe heatwaves and rising air pollution, posing major risks to public health and urban liveability. In 2024, record-breaking temperatures affected Europe, prompting cities like London and Milan to introduce emergency measures against dangerous pollution levels.

In response, a new EU-funded initiative, UrbanAIR (Urban simulation for air quality and heat resilience strategies), brings together 18 leading partners from eleven European countries to develop an innovative decision-support tool.

The decision-support tool will integrate neighbourhood and street-level atmospheric models with real-time weather data from five European cities. These cities are going to play a critical role in refining and testing the tools to ensure they are effective across diverse urban contexts.

The initiative is closely collaborating with:

Antwerp

Barcelona

Bristol

Paris

Rotterdam

Playing a crucial role

Two groups within Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Scientific Computing play a crucial role in this initiative:

the Thermo-Fluids Group

the Data Engineering Group

These groups will use STFC’s Data & Analytics Facility for National Infrastructure (DAFNI) platform to plan the framework for ‘digital twins’ of the participating cities. This will enable the creation of both climate and human behaviour simulation models that will feed into the EU’s ambitious Destination Earth platform.

STFC Scientific Computing will provide the design parameters and data standards to enable partners to integrate their research into the digital twin.

Supporting city planners

By incorporating climate data and human behaviour insights through computational modelling, UrbanAIR aims to transform urban planning and design processes for major cities across Europe.

UrbanAIR will enable city planners to test what would happen if they took measures to reduce heat and air pollution in specific areas. By gaining these insights, city planners and policymakers can make informed decisions about the investments they should make to minimise the impacts of climate change.

Excellence in advanced computing

Tom Griffin, Director of STFC Scientific Computing, says: