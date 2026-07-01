Scottish Government
|Printable version
New Housebuilding and Affordable Housing Supply in 2025-26
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Newbuilds
There were 17,268 new homes built and 14,955 new builds started across the social and private sector in 2025-26.
An annual decrease was reported for all-sector starts (4% decrease) and completions (10% decrease) between 2024-25 and 2025-26.
The private sector built 13,494 homes and the social sector built 3,774 homes. In terms of starts, building work on 11,018 homes was started by the private sector and 3,937 homes by the social sector.
Private sector completions were the lowest since 2017-18 (aside from 2020-21, where Covid-19 impacted housebuilding) and starts were the lowest since 2012-13. Social sector completions were the lowest since 2016-17 and starts were higher than the previous financial year (2024-25).
Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP)
In 2025-26, the Scottish Governments AHSP delivered 6,787 approvals, 7,421 starts, and 6,832 completions.
Annual increases were reported for approvals (42% increase) and starts (37% increase), and an annual decrease for completions (8% decrease) of homes provided via the AHSP between 2024-25 and 2025-26.
As of March 2025-26, 35,368 homes had been delivered towards the 110,000 affordable housing target by 2032 — 77% social rent (27,297), 14% affordable rent (5,089), and 8% affordable home ownership (2,982).
Background
Housing statistics quarterly update: new housebuilding and affordable housing supply - gov.scot
Background information including Excel tables and explanatory information on data sources and quality can be found in the Housing Statistics webpages.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/new-housebuilding-and-affordable-housing-supply-in-2025-26/
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