New Housebuilding and Affordable Housing Supply in the year to the end of June 2026

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Newbuilds

There were just over 17,000 new homes built and 15,500 homes started in the twelve months ending June 2026. Compared with the previous twelve-month period, newbuild completions fell 11% and starts 2%. Completions were at their lowest level since 2015 and starts since 2013.

The private sector completed nearly 13,600 homes and started around 11,800. Annual completions fell 7% and starts fell 8%, with starts at their lowest level since 2013.

The social sector completed nearly 3,500 homes and started around 3,700. Annual completions fell 25%, while starts rose 26% from a record low base the previous year. Completions were the lowest since 2007.

Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP)

In the year to June 2026, the AHSP delivered around 6,600 approvals, 7,100 starts and 6,800 completions.

Annual increases were reported for approvals (42% increase) and starts (34% increase); however, these increases were from a low bases reported the previous year.

As of June 2026, just over 36,500 homes had been delivered towards the 110,000 affordable housing target by 2032 — 77% social rent, 14% affordable rent, and 8% affordable home ownership.

Background

Housing Statistics for Scotland Quarterly Update: New Housebuilding and Affordable Housing Supply to end June 2026 – gov.scot

Background information including Excel tables and explanatory information on data sources and quality can be found in the Housing Statistics webpages.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.