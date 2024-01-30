Information Commissioner's Office
New ICO campaign promotes sharing data to safeguard children
The Information Commissioner’s Office is partnering with education, law enforcement and social service organisations to raise awareness about responsible data sharing to protect children from harm.
The data protection regulator has launched a myth-busting campaign called ‘Think. Check. Share.’ which demonstrates how data protection law can help organisations to share personal information when required to safeguard children and young people.
The National Day Nurseries Association, the Early Years Alliance, the College of Policing, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the Confederation of School Trusts are among the first organisations to work closely with the ICO to distribute the ‘Think. Check. Share.’ resources and ensure the information reaches their frontline staff working closely with children every day.
The ICO has created a toolkit of free resources to promote responsible data sharing, including posters, videos, infographics and content for social media. When partnering with the ICO, organisations can either add their logo to existing materials or create new co-branded materials if required.
The campaign follows a 10-step practical guide published in September, which outlines how organisations can safely and lawfully share information to safeguard children from physical, emotional or mental harm.
John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner yesterday said:
“Safeguarding children is everyone’s responsibility. We understand that frontline workers in these sectors are sometimes nervous about sharing personal data and the potential consequences this may have. However, if there are concerns that a child is at risk, organisations and their staff need to know they can share personal data to protect that child without falling foul of data protection law.
“Through our work with local organisations, we want to help improve child safeguarding by ensuring those working with children are empowered to share data in an appropriate, safe and lawful way.”
The ICO is inviting education, law enforcement and local authority social service organisations to get involved and help to distribute these vital messages to their staff.
Organisations can contact datasharingcode@ico.org.uk to explore opportunities to co-brand materials and support the campaign.
