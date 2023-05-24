New in the portal: flag and filter requisitions

These updates come as part of a wider set of service enhancements that help to reduce delays.

We’re continually listening to customers and improving our services.

Our latest enhancement to View Applications means you can now see flags against and filter applications with outstanding requisitions. This is a significant improvement, as it allows you to focus on the applications that need your attention most, reducing unnecessary delays.

Amy Allen, Knowledge Lawyer at Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP, said:

These enhancements will help us reduce our reliance on emails by providing a useful warning and filtering system where a requisition has been raised. It is also a valuable first step to alleviate issues applicants have had where requisition emails have not been received.

On your View Applications main screen, you will now see a warning symbol, which takes the form of a black circle with a white exclamation mark inside it, next to any application with an outstanding requisition.

This latest enhancement also allows you to filter only those applications with outstanding requisitions against them. The filter options work in the same way as the existing application Type and Progress filters, and you’ll find them above those filters on the left-hand menu

You’ll still be able to see colleagues’ applications within your search results, unless your firm has opted out of the view colleagues’ functionality, or they have no live/current applications or any applications that have been cancelled or completed over 90 days ago.

These updates come as part of a wider set of service enhancements and are based on customer feedback. We’ll provide updates as soon as further improvements become available.