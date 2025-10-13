New initiatives launched during Prime Minister visit to India

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) announces transformative UK-India research and innovation partnerships during Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to India.

To promote greater digital inclusion and enhance connectivity using emerging technologies, UKRI’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and Innovate UK launched the UK-India Connectivity and Innovation Centre (CIC).

The launch is a collaboration with the UK government’s Department of Science, Innovation and Technology and India’s Department of Technology (DoT).

India and the UK have committed a combined initial £24 million for a period of four years.

UK-India Connectivity and Innovation Centre

Transforming telecoms with artificial intelligence and telecommunication cybersecurity, the funding will establish partnerships between UK and India:

research centres

industry academic partnerships

joint test beds

targeted collaboration in non-terrestrial networks

This strategic initiative in future telecommunications research and innovation will advance joint research, development and deployment, bringing together academia and industry from both countries.

The CIC will span the full research and innovation lifecycle with the goal of delivering sustained economic growth, technological leadership and inclusive digital access.

India-UK InnoXchange programme

A new initiative led by India’s Department of Science and Technology and Innovate UK, InnoXchange will harness the collective strengths of academic and research institutions in both countries.

The initiative will foster collaboration in:

innovation

technology transfer

entrepreneurship

A significant milestone

The programme will facilitate structured exchanges between startups and incubators in both countries, promoting knowledge sharing and unlocking new opportunities for collaborative growth.

These initiatives mark a significant milestone in the UK-India research and innovation partnership.

Together, the UK and India are building a future-ready partnership that not only addresses global challenges but also drives and sustainable growth.

A bold step forward

Marking this important milestone, Professor Sir Ian Chapman, UKRI Chief Executive, said:

These exciting new partnerships mark a bold step forward in the UK-India research and innovation relationship. They will help deliver on the ambition set out in the UK-India Vision 2035 and the Research and Innovation Corridor by deepening collaboration across sustainable industry, entrepreneurship and cutting-edge science. By bringing together brilliant minds and innovative companies, we’re building a strong, forward-looking relationship grounded in trust and shared ambition.

A shared vision

Commending the UK-India CIC, Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, DoT, said: