New insight into NHS interpretation services in Wales.
A ground breaking study by public health researchers in Wales has gathered valuable insight into NHS interpretation services available to sanctuary seekers in Wales. The study used peer researchers with lived experience of seeking sanctuary, to speak directly to asylum seekers and refugees to better understand their experience of using NHS interpretation services.
The research led by Public Health Wales and Swansea University in collaboration with third sector organisations has provided new evidence on the quality of interpretation services in primary and emergency healthcare in Wales, including perspectives from asylum seekers, refugees and healthcare providers. It heard first-hand, the importance of access to good interpretation services in health and what happens if they are not available.
Sanctuary seekers in Wales are entitled to receive NHS healthcare, including interpretation to meet any language needs they may have. The research found their need for interpretation is complex, with some not needing or preferring not to have it, while others reported challenges in accessing it during NHS care, particularly in unplanned situations.
Patients generally reported high levels of satisfaction with interpretation services when able to access them, but there were instances where the service was not appropriate or tailored to their specific needs. Interpretation was sometimes provided during medical consultations by family members or friends which can make privacy or confidentiality difficult. When a professional interpreter was available, the sanctuary seekers often did not have a choice in the gender or dialect of their interpreter and were not offered the same interpreter for subsequent health visits during a course of treatment.
From the point of view of NHS staff, the process to booking an interpreter was not always clear, but they acknowledged that it was a significant aid to communication and assisted with health care consultations when available.
The researchers also looked at the commissioning of healthcare interpretation services across the UK. They found that setting standards for interpretation helped to ensure quality of service. Enhancing training of interpreters and ensuring patients and staff could feedback on the service were areas for improvement.
The study recommends a number of actions for those involved in arranging interpretation services in the NHS in Wales and UK, with future UK wide evaluation of interpretation services for asylum seekers and refugees recommended. The experience of those in the third sector in supporting sanctuary seekers was invaluable.
