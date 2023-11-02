Department for International Trade
|Printable version
New insurance scheme to facilitate UK business supporting Ukraine
The UK signs war-risk insurance Statement of Intent with European Bank of Reconstruction and Development to help UK companies to do business in Ukraine.
- UK government helping plan war-risk insurance scheme which will lead UK companies to do business in Ukraine
- Lack of available insurance currently a major barrier preventing UK companies trading with and investing in Ukraine to help it rebuild
- Business and Trade Minister The Earl of Minto recently (31 October 2023) inked agreement at the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development
The UK recently signed a Statement of Intent on a European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) war-risk insurance scheme for Ukraine. The EBRD’s effort, along with complementary backing by other international financial institutions, over time will help UK companies to do business in Ukraine and support its reconstruction.
Ukraine is facing a major challenge to rebuild following Russia’s illegal invasion, with the World Bank estimating it will cost $411 billion. Private sector companies are crucial to that, with architects, engineers, and construction companies need to rebuild bridges for example, but many currently struggle to get the insurance they need to be able to operate in the country.
The UK is leading the world in trying to address this by improving access to war-risk insurance. It follows the Ukraine Recovery Conference, hosted by the Prime Minister earlier this year, during which we coordinated international partners to announce the London Conference Framework to address the insurance gap.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-insurance-scheme-to-facilitate-uk-business-supporting-ukraine
Latest News from
Department for International Trade
Government calls on business expertise to boost trade with Turkey02/11/2023 12:12:00
The UK is seeking views from businesses and the wider public on UK negotiation objectives for a new trade agreement with Turkey.
UK and Oklahoma hold inaugural Working Group meeting26/10/2023 12:10:00
First Working Group meeting under the UK – Oklahoma trade MoU took place in Oklahoma City, OK
Business and Trade Secretary signs landmark first partnership with EU nation to boost British exports11/09/2023 14:22:00
Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch signs UK-Italy export and investment partnership boosting UK exports, help create jobs, increase wages and grow the economy.
Horizon Europe Guarantee scheme newly extended to support UK R&D09/06/2023 15:10:00
The government has announced an extension to the support provided to UK Horizon Europe applicants until the end of September 2023.
Business and Trade Department marks 100-day milestone17/05/2023 10:07:00
The Department for Business and Trade celebrates its 100th day
Landmark post-Brexit trade deals to come into force this month driving economic growth across the UK04/05/2023 15:15:00
The Prime Minister will meet tomorrow with his Australian and New Zealand counterparts for talks ahead of the King's Coronation.
Government ramps up supply chain work with first independent Critical Minerals Taskforce meeting20/04/2023 16:20:00
The Department for Business and Trade launches new independent Critical Minerals Taskforce.
Trade Minister in US to sign fourth trade pact with a US state18/04/2023 10:12:10
Nigel Huddleston is in Washington to deepen UK-US trade ties and secure two wins that will boost jobs, investment and exports across the Atlantic.