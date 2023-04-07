RUSI
|Printable version
New Interactive Map Shows UK Defence and Security Relationships in Europe
The UK’s defence and security relationships in Europe are evolving rapidly, particularly in the wake of Brexit and the war in Ukraine. A new RUSI interactive map provides a user-friendly overview of these relationships, highlighting priorities and gaps.
The map, which was developed in cooperation with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, shows the UK’s defence and security relationships with 31 European countries. It also shows how these relationships are evolving and identifies potential areas for future cooperation.
The map is a valuable tool for journalists and researchers who are covering defence and security concerns in Europe. It can help them to understand the context of these concerns and to identify the key players involved.
Reacting to the map, Ed Arnold, RUSI Research Fellow for European Security, said:
In the week that Finland has joined NATO and become its 31st member, I’m excited that we’ve launched this resource. It clearly shows the UK’s evolving defence and security ties across Europe, and will help researchers and interested parties understand the complexity of relationships on the continent. It’s part of a bigger programme to map the changing European security architecture, and we’re very grateful to the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung for its cooperation on this project.
Map Tool: UK Defence and Security Relationships Across Europe
Visit the map tool and select an organisation or click on a country to view the defence and security relationship of that entity to the UK.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/new-interactive-map-shows-uk-defence-and-security-relationships-europe
Latest News from
RUSI
Chemical Weapons Use in Syria: A Personal Perspective06/04/2023 12:25:00
Six years after a deadly chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun – an event which was by no means a one-off – what hope is there of holding the perpetrators to account?
Foreign Secretary addresses RUSI and International Churchill Society06/04/2023 10:05:00
The Foreign Secretary, the Rt. Hon James Cleverly MP, highlighted the importance of leverage in an address to RUSI and the International Churchill Society at an evening event on Monday 3 April.
RUSI Launches New Project on the Strategic Aspects of Civil Nuclear Power05/04/2023 14:10:00
Against the backdrop of a global energy crisis and the quest for green energy, the renaissance of nuclear power appears to be a solution to pressing challenges.
European Defence Industry Cooperation: The Problem with Current Incentives04/04/2023 14:25:00
While recent announcements of increased defence spending across Europe are welcome, they will not be enough on their own to strengthen the continent’s defence industrial base.
Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Addresses RUSI03/04/2023 14:25:00
On 30 March 2023, the Rt Hon Graham Stuart MP, Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, delivered the keynote address at a high-level RUSI discussion on energy, security and climate change.
How Will Growth in Renewables Change the UK’s Approach to Energy Security?31/03/2023 14:26:00
The UK’s transition to a wind- and solar-dominated electricity system over the coming decade has major implications for energy security in both the short and long term.
Defending the Rules-Based Order: The US at a Crossroads29/03/2023 16:25:00
If the US is truly committed to the rules-based international order, it should ratify the Rome Statute and join the International Criminal Court.
How Refreshing? An Initial Assessment of the UK’s Integrated Review Refresh29/03/2023 11:25:00
The UK’s recently published update to the 2021 Integrated Review – like the original review itself – is not short on aspiration. But the forthcoming Defence Command Paper Refresh will need to take into account the realities of budgetary constraints.
Shifting Sands: The UK’s Role in a Changing Gulf28/03/2023 14:25:00
The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic relations, facilitated by China and signed in Beijing on 11 March, was a jolt to the geopolitics of the Middle East. While much attention is rightly focused on what the agreement – and China’s role in it, in particular – says about US influence in the region, it also has significant implications for the UK, for which the Gulf remains of high strategic importance.