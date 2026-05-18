New international alliance to support children with SEND

Education Secretary calls on global leaders to join International Alliance to deliver opportunity for all children with SEND.

Children and young people with special educational needs were at the forefront of discussions at the launch of the Education World Forum today, as the Education Secretary launched a new International SEND Alliance.

She called on countries to join a new alliance of nations to share experiences and proven approaches, and agree clear action plans with a shared mission to deliver opportunity for all children with SEND.

The government has always been clear in its ambition to put inclusion and high standards at the heart of a decade of improvement to education in England, and in Bridget Phillipson’s opening speech, she set out her plan to take this beyond British shores.

This comes on the final day of the government’s consultation on its own bold reforms for children with SEND - backed by £4 billion to ensure every child gets the right support, in their local school, at the earliest possible stage, without having to fight for it.

In her speech, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

I am proud to announce that I will convene an International SEND Alliance in 2027, a coalition of countries, coming together across a series of summits, to chart a common path forward. Under a shared mission to deliver opportunity for all children with SEND around the world, […] our countries will compare experiences, share what works, and agree clear action plans that governments can take forward. So, I urge all countries here today to join us, let’s come together on this shared challenge, so we can learn from one another, and build education systems of excellence and inclusion, fit for the 2030s and beyond.

The alliance will meet at major UK-hosted international education events including Bett in January, the next Education World Forum in May, and the International Summit on the Teaching Profession to chart a path forward by learning from one another.

Already, countries across the world are taking innovative approaches to support children with SEND.

For example, in Norway, early intervention is written into law – teachers are trained to spot and respond to needs before problems escalate, keeping children who can thrive there in mainstream classrooms.

Here in England, the Education for All Bill, announced in this week’s King’s Speech, will deliver high-quality education, health and care in every community from 2029 – including a new legal duty to put an Individual Support Plan in place for every child with SEND.

The Education Secretary continued:

In this government we see inclusion and high standards as what they are, not enemies but friends, not in conflict but in concert, one strengthening the other. We are building a system in which children grow up together, go to their local school together, achieve and thrive together […] Because all children benefit from that inclusive approach, not just children with SEND. And our country will benefit too. By drawing from a deeper and wider pool of talent, we’ll make our country not just fairer but stronger. By sending our children to school together, we’ll make our country not just stronger but kinder […] Because we can’t have a strong and inclusive society without a strong and inclusive education system.

The new legislation will focus on:

Providing early support, strong protections and fairness and ensuring children get the support they need quickly through new legal duties to put an Individual Support Plan (ISP) in place for every child and young person with SEND and National Inclusion Standards.

Clearer protections for children with the most complex needs through reformed EHCP processes, Specialist Provision Packages and stronger oversight of Independent Special Schools.

Managing a smooth transition to the new system that is centred on fairness through clear transitional protections, including a triple lock to ensure no child loses effective support as the system changes.

When a Bill is announced in the King’s Speech, this is confirming the government’s intention to legislate, it is not the introduction of legislation – and the government is clear this process will not get ahead of the development of reforms through its landmark public consultation.